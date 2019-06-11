New Emergency Room & Micro-Hospital Now Open in Albuquerque

Albuquerque ER & Hospital is pleased to announce a long-overdue,
concierge-level care medical facility for the residents of Albuquerque,
Rio Rancho, Corrales, and the surrounding areas.
After practicing for years in traditional hospital ERs, the founding
partners of Albuquerque ER & Hospital decided that high-quality,
compassionate emergency medical care was needed in the local
community. With a team comprised of experienced homegrown emergency room
physicians, skilled ER nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians,
radiology technologists, and front desk staff, Albuquerque ER & Hospital
is prepared to provide exceptional care to patients when they need it
most.
As the first micro-hospital in the area, Albuquerque ER & Hospital is a
state-of-the-art 15,585 square foot facility that offers a wide range of
medical services in a small neighborhood setting. The facility
offers emergency medical care 24/7, all year long, with a full clinical
laboratory and the most advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment
available, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and digital X-Ray. It
also has an inpatient unit, where patients can be observed or admitted
for a short stay. Albuquerque ER & Hospital is a fully-licensed hospital
with seven acute care ER beds and four inpatient beds. It offers
concierge-level care in a comfortable, upscale environment with short
wait times.
Albuquerque ER & Hospital accepts most commercial and private insurance
plans as well as New Mexico Workers’ Compensation, and
offers competitive rates for self-pay. Albuquerque ER & Hospital’s staff
are well-qualified and trained to provide comprehensive care from
illness, to trauma, to life-threatening conditions for adult and
pediatric patients.
To learn more about Albuquerque ER & Hospital, please visit www.abqhospital.com
or contact us through email at info@abqhospital.com
or call (505) 587-3500.
Please join us for The Grand Opening of Albuquerque ER & Hospital
TIME
Thursday, June 13th, 2019
4 PM to 7 PM
LOCATION
9310 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico
87114
RSVP
Misti Melendez
575-312-4465
mmelendez@abqhospital.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005766/en/