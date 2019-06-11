Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Emergency Room & Micro-Hospital Now Open in Albuquerque

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Albuquerque ER & Hospital is pleased to announce a long-overdue, concierge-level care medical facility for the residents of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, and the surrounding areas.

After practicing for years in traditional hospital ERs, the founding partners of Albuquerque ER & Hospital decided that high-quality, compassionate emergency medical care was needed in the local community. With a team comprised of experienced homegrown emergency room physicians, skilled ER nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians, radiology technologists, and front desk staff, Albuquerque ER & Hospital is prepared to provide exceptional care to patients when they need it most.

As the first micro-hospital in the area, Albuquerque ER & Hospital is a state-of-the-art 15,585 square foot facility that offers a wide range of medical services in a small neighborhood setting. The facility offers emergency medical care 24/7, all year long, with a full clinical laboratory and the most advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment available, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and digital X-Ray. It also has an inpatient unit, where patients can be observed or admitted for a short stay. Albuquerque ER & Hospital is a fully-licensed hospital with seven acute care ER beds and four inpatient beds. It offers concierge-level care in a comfortable, upscale environment with short wait times.

Albuquerque ER & Hospital accepts most commercial and private insurance plans as well as New Mexico Workers’ Compensation, and offers competitive rates for self-pay. Albuquerque ER & Hospital’s staff are well-qualified and trained to provide comprehensive care from illness, to trauma, to life-threatening conditions for adult and pediatric patients.

To learn more about Albuquerque ER & Hospital, please visit www.abqhospital.com or contact us through email at info@abqhospital.com or call (505) 587-3500.

Please join us for The Grand Opening of Albuquerque ER & Hospital

TIME
Thursday, June 13th, 2019
4 PM to 7 PM

LOCATION
9310 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114

RSVP
Misti Melendez
575-312-4465
mmelendez@abqhospital.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Conducts Running Test of Explosion-proof Plant Inspection Robot EX ROVR; Conducted Jointly with JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation at its Mizushima Refinery; Technology demonstration aimed at commercialization, using prototype that cleared basic functionality requirements
AQ
11:51aTop U.S. cancer specialists exchange ideas of promising new therapies at Feinstein Institute's Brain Tumor Biotech Summit
PR
11:51aVALNEVA : to Present Lyme Disease and Chikungunya Vaccine Updates at R&D Investor Day in New York City on July 9th
GL
11:51aINTERNATIONAL SOS : Expands TeleConsultation Service for the Global Workforce
BU
11:50aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:49aAlbemarle declines to participate in LME lithium contract
RE
11:49aOPERA : opens early access to Opera GX, the world's first gaming browser
PU
11:49aITALIAONLINE : CFO Francesco Guidotti appointed as manager charged with preparing financial reports
PU
11:49aFORD MOTOR : denies it is in the self-driving slow lane
AQ
11:49aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/11/2019 - Bucharest Stock Exchange goes bullish as the index including the dividends rallies 20 percent in the first five months to an all-time high
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil edges up as firmer equities, OPEC cuts counter growth concerns
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
3TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Uber's European rival Bolt enters London market, again
5AMG : AMG : Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Authorization to Explore a Separate Public Listing for..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About