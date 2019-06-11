New Emergency Room & Micro-Hospital Now Open in Albuquerque

Albuquerque ER & Hospital is pleased to announce a long-overdue, concierge-level care medical facility for the residents of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, and the surrounding areas.

After practicing for years in traditional hospital ERs, the founding partners of Albuquerque ER & Hospital decided that high-quality, compassionate emergency medical care was needed in the local community. With a team comprised of experienced homegrown emergency room physicians, skilled ER nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians, radiology technologists, and front desk staff, Albuquerque ER & Hospital is prepared to provide exceptional care to patients when they need it most.

As the first micro-hospital in the area, Albuquerque ER & Hospital is a state-of-the-art 15,585 square foot facility that offers a wide range of medical services in a small neighborhood setting. The facility offers emergency medical care 24/7, all year long, with a full clinical laboratory and the most advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment available, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and digital X-Ray. It also has an inpatient unit, where patients can be observed or admitted for a short stay. Albuquerque ER & Hospital is a fully-licensed hospital with seven acute care ER beds and four inpatient beds. It offers concierge-level care in a comfortable, upscale environment with short wait times.

Albuquerque ER & Hospital accepts most commercial and private insurance plans as well as New Mexico Workers’ Compensation, and offers competitive rates for self-pay. Albuquerque ER & Hospital’s staff are well-qualified and trained to provide comprehensive care from illness, to trauma, to life-threatening conditions for adult and pediatric patients.

To learn more about Albuquerque ER & Hospital, please visit www.abqhospital.com or contact us through email at info@abqhospital.com or call (505) 587-3500.

Please join us for The Grand Opening of Albuquerque ER & Hospital

TIME

Thursday, June 13th, 2019

4 PM to 7 PM

LOCATION

9310 Coors Blvd NW

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114

RSVP

Misti Melendez

575-312-4465

mmelendez@abqhospital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005766/en/