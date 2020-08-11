New Empire Group Implements INSTANDA for Policy and Billing

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSTANDA , provider of a cloud-based, digital ecosystem for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce that commercial real estate insurance specialist New Empire Group has successfully implemented INSTANDA’s policy administration and billing solutions.



New Empire Group is an insurance program administrator based in Long Beach, New York, offering commercial umbrella insurance with limits between $1-100 million, package insurance for condominiums and community associations, as well as storage tank and site pollution insurance for community associations and apartments. INSTANDA’s solutions will speed the quote-to-bind timeline for New Empire Group agents at a time when the company is experiencing strong demand.

“INSTANDA’s no code environment, in particular, sold the offering to us,” said Rob Mackoul, chief underwriting officer of New Empire Group. “Having the ability to customize and control how things appeared and were built was a significant factor in our selection decision, and the INSTANDA service so far has been excellent. Working with the INSTANDA team remotely during our implementation due to the ongoing pandemic kept us on track. This has been a very positive experience for us so far, and it’s a partnership that we are invested in for the future.”

After selecting INSTANDA in February 2020, New Empire Group naturally focused on other priorities as the COVID-19 crisis ramped up. However, once the New Empire Group team focused on implementation, INSTANDA’s solutions were soft launched in mid-July just five months after selection. The company is currently using INSTANDA for a single umbrella program, however, New Empire Group plans to utilize the policy and billing software across more lines going forward, boosting efficiency and speed across the board.

“Our no code environment enables clients, like New Empire Group, to tailor our solutions to their needs,” said Greg Murphy, CEO of INSTANDA. “Working together, INSTANDA and New Empire Group have tailored the solution to the exact needs of New Empire Group’s users, and there is so much more we can do together. We look forward to working with New Empire Group on a long-term basis.”

INSTANDA is an insurance software provider that works with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Aviva, Zurich, Hiscox, and AXA. The company’s no code environment enables users to configure how the software operates, rather having to use rigid out-of-the-box solutions.

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA’s cloud-based, insurance ecosystem for the U.S. P&C industry includes a configurable, integrated environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments, analytics, and services, which can be rapidly implemented or upgraded using agile methodologies to deliver the capabilities and results P&C insurers need to compete in a digital-first world. Learn more at https://instanda.com/ .