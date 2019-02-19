New Enforce Tac Exhibitor Meggitt Training Systems to Exhibit Portable, Small-Arms Simulator

Meggitt Training Systems will conduct demonstrations of its FATS® 100P
portable simulator during its first visit to Enforce Tac (stand 12-129)
on March 6-7, 2019, in Nuremberg, Germany.
Leveraging key features from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer II
and US Marine Corps Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer programs of
record, the industry-leading FATS 100P delivers a significant expansion
in virtual small-arms training capability and is ideally suited for use
by European law enforcement departments.
“As tactical law enforcement challenges evolve, Meggitt is leveraging
in-house expertise and customer feedback to expand its line of
simulators from the immersive FATS 300 and 180 to the portable 100P,”
said Matt Cunningham, Meggitt’s director of virtual systems sales.
“Enforce Tac visitors to our stand can learn more, especially how the
FATS 100P facilitates training resource sharing among units, as well as
enables field deployment for easy set-up in a room that’s not a
dedicated training space.”
The FATS 100P features advanced functionality for both instructor and
trainee, delivering weapon handling and shot placement analytics,
marksmanship automatic coaching tools, video-based judgmental training
for escalation and de-escalation, and enhanced graphic capabilities, all
in a compact package. Portable and light, the FATS 100P comes in two
rugged hand-carry cases the size of a large range bag that allow easy
transportation, set-up and operation by one person.
Up to six weapon simulators, including wireless BlueFire® and
convertible BlueRail® ones, can be run simultaneously.
Meggitt weapons on display will include M4 carbines, Glock G17 pistols,
OC spray and a Taser X26P.
To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s FATS 100P simulator, plus speak with
a company representative during Enforce Tac, visit stand 12-129 or
schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell
technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of
integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the
acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell
International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems
continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two
industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual
systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational
awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement
and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its
headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United
Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy
service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system
installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international
group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its
specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader
in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more
than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005044/en/