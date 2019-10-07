Log in
New Era Partners : Announces the Addition of Michael W. Arvin to Lead the Firm's Healthcare Real Estate Growth Initiatives

10/07/2019

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Partners announced today that long time healthcare executive Michael W. Arvin has joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Development. Michael brings over 30 years of experience as a leading healthcare executive to New Era and will lead the firm's strategic development and acquisition initiatives with healthcare systems nationally.

Prior to joining New Era, Michael led the Dallas, Texas, office for The Sanders Trust, a national healthcare real estate development and investment firm. Over Michael's career he has worked for or consulted with large regional medical groups, national for-profit healthcare companies and large regional non-profit health systems.

Michael's career as a healthcare executive has been in various regional, divisional and corporate strategic development roles with Tenet Healthcare, HCA, US Oncology and Methodist Health Systems in Dallas, Texas.

Michael is a frequent guest speaker on the subject of healthcare growth and alignment and has consulted with health systems nationally on how to succeed in the changing healthcare landscape.

Daryn Eudaly, Co-Founder & CEO of New Era adds, "We are excited to have Michael join the team! With Michael joining our executive leadership team New Era is well positioned to continue expanding our existing relationships and establishing new strategic partnerships with healthcare systems across the country. Michael's knowledge and relationships will allow us to expand upon our proven track record of creating synergistic real estate solutions for the integration of on and off campus medical office buildings, neighborhood health facilities and post-acute hospitals that are in alignment with our clients and partners mission and goals."

In his new role with New Era, Michael will be leading the strategic direction of the firm and will help to expand the growth and development of healthcare focused real estate partnerships and capital investments for New Era's investment funds.

Michael is a board member with the North Texas Commission, Texas Healthcare Advisory Council, and a past board member with the Texas Hospital Association / HOSPAC. He is a graduate of the University of Texas and is a native of San Antonio.

About New Era Partners
New Era Partners is a commercial real estate development and capital investment company under the umbrella of New Era Companies. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical developments and strategic acquisitions that enhance the communities in which they are located. New Era's strategic approach and seasoned management team delivers consistent results for our investors, clients and tenants. New Era brings a wide range of experience and a flexible development approach and investment structure to each project. New Era works with healthcare systems, cities, large medical groups and healthcare providers to provide the right solution for on and off campus medical office buildings, post-acute hospitals, neighborhood health facilities, surgery centers, cancer centers and imaging centers. When appropriate, and synergistic, New Era will also work to integrate hospitality, retail, restaurant, multi-family and shared parking solutions into a project in order to meet the needs with our clients.

For more information, visit www.neweracompanies.com 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-partners-announces-the-addition-of-michael-w-arvin-to-lead-the-firms-healthcare-real-estate-growth-initiatives-300933149.html

SOURCE New Era Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
