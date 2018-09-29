New Exam for Chinese Supply Chain Professionals Announced at APICS 2018 Conference

APICS and CFLP continue collaboration to elevate supply chain processes in the important Chinese market

Today APICS, the premier professional association for supply chain management, and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP), the only logistics and purchasing industry organization in China, announced their continuing collaboration, including work on a new joint educational resource in Simplified Chinese. Starting in 2019, candidates will be able to buy the CPIM Part 1 - China courseware and exam bundle. This announcement was made at the annual APICS 2018 supply chain conference.

APICS worked closely with CFLP to offer the CPIM Part 1 courseware and exam in Simplified Chinese, making study materials accessible to candidates in their native language and enabling a new pathway to APICS certification in China. More than 112,000 supply chain professionals around the world have earned the CPIM certification since it was introduced in 1973.

“With CPIM Part 1 – China, professionals and organizations have new, expanded access to APICS education, which elevates global supply chain standards,” said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “Top supply chain employers worldwide now prefer applicants with APICS certifications. Together with CFLP, we are making the exam and certification more accessible for this key market. We look forward to our continuing collaboration with CFLP and driving further supply chain industry successes.”

“As the national platform of logistics, purchasing and supply chain management industries, CFLP’s deep collaboration with APICS will push the boundaries of professional development in production, inventory control and operation management for the industry in China,” said CFLP Vice President Haoxiang REN.

To earn the CPIM certification, candidates must pass two exams within three years, including CPIM Part 2 in English. Those who have earned the credential are required to maintain the designation every five years. APICS offers a variety of resources to build candidates’ knowledge of the supply chain material and support exam preparation.

“Our goal is to elevate the global supply chain profession. We’re excited to introduce another resource that will help our members improve themselves and their careers,” said APICS Senior Director of Professional Development Bob Collins, CFPIM, CIRM, CSCP, CPLP, CAE. “Our research has shown that holders of the CPIM designation earn on average a 27 percent higher salary than their uncredentialled peers and improve their hiring potential by 65 percent.”

To learn more about APICS products offered in China, visit the CFLP website here.

About APICS

APICS is the industry leader in supply chain certification, training and networking. For over 60 years, APICS has provided world-class supply chain training and certification to foster supply chain talent and improved end-to-end performance. APICS sets the industry standard for supply chain education through outstanding training, certification and community programs. This includes the APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM); APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP); and APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD) certifications. For more information, visit apics.org and follow APICS on social media at LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About CFLP

China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) is the only social organization of logistics and purchasing in China approved by the State Council amid its reform on government institution. The main tasks of CFLP is to promote development of logistics industry, government and corporate purchasing in China, and encourage reform and development of means of production and their circulation and undertake commissions from government. CFLP is authorized to have functions including foreign affairs, science and technology, trade statistics and standards drafting & revising. It is a member of Inter-Ministerial Joint Session of National Modern Logistics and the Chinese representative of Asia-Pacific Logistics Alliance and International Purchasing Alliance, keeping extensive connections and partnership with peers in many countries. To learn more about CFLP, visit the CFLP website here.

Staffing and property of CFLP is under administration of the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) while its business is under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Its organizational structure is composed of functional departments including member’s representative conference, councils, chairmen and secretariats as well as 17 special logistics committees. As authorized by SASAC, it manages 8 public institutions, 24 secondary associations and 27 professional committees. Currently CFLP has over 9,000-member entities.

