New Exam for Chinese Supply Chain Professionals Announced at APICS 2018 Conference

Today APICS,
the premier professional association for supply chain management, and
the China
Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP), the only logistics
and purchasing industry organization in China, announced their
continuing collaboration, including work on a new joint educational
resource in Simplified Chinese. Starting in 2019, candidates will be
able to buy the CPIM Part 1 - China courseware and exam bundle. This
announcement was made at the annual APICS
2018 supply chain conference.
APICS worked closely with CFLP
to offer the CPIM Part 1 courseware and exam in Simplified Chinese,
making study materials accessible to candidates in their native language
and enabling a new pathway to APICS certification in China. More than
112,000 supply chain professionals around the world have earned the CPIM
certification since it was introduced in 1973.
“With CPIM Part 1 – China, professionals and organizations have new,
expanded access to APICS education, which elevates global supply chain
standards,” said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “Top supply
chain employers worldwide now prefer applicants with APICS
certifications. Together with CFLP, we are making the exam and
certification more accessible for this key market. We look forward to
our continuing collaboration with CFLP and driving further supply chain
industry successes.”
“As the national platform of logistics, purchasing and supply chain
management industries, CFLP’s deep collaboration with APICS will push
the boundaries of professional development in production, inventory
control and operation management for the industry in China,” said CFLP
Vice President Haoxiang REN.
To earn the CPIM certification, candidates must pass two exams within
three years, including CPIM Part 2 in English. Those who have earned the
credential are required to maintain the designation every five
years. APICS offers a variety of resources to build candidates’
knowledge of the supply chain material and support exam preparation.
“Our goal is to elevate the global supply chain profession. We’re
excited to introduce another resource that will help our members improve
themselves and their careers,” said APICS Senior Director of
Professional Development Bob Collins, CFPIM, CIRM, CSCP, CPLP, CAE. “Our
research has shown that holders of the CPIM designation earn on average
a 27 percent higher salary than their uncredentialled peers and improve
their hiring potential by 65 percent.”
To learn more about APICS products offered in China, visit the CFLP
website here.
About APICS
APICS is the industry leader in supply chain certification, training and
networking. For over 60 years, APICS has provided world-class supply
chain training and certification to foster supply chain talent and
improved end-to-end performance. APICS sets the industry standard for
supply chain education through outstanding training, certification and
community programs. This includes the APICS Certified in Production and
Inventory Management (CPIM); APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional
(CSCP); and APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation and
Distribution (CLTD) certifications. For more information, visit apics.org
and follow APICS on social media at LinkedIn,
Facebook,
Twitter,
and Instagram.
About CFLP
China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) is the only social
organization of logistics and purchasing in China approved by the State
Council amid its reform on government institution. The main tasks of
CFLP is to promote development of logistics industry, government and
corporate purchasing in China, and encourage reform and development of
means of production and their circulation and undertake commissions from
government. CFLP is authorized to have functions including foreign
affairs, science and technology, trade statistics and standards drafting
& revising. It is a member of Inter-Ministerial Joint Session of
National Modern Logistics and the Chinese representative of Asia-Pacific
Logistics Alliance and International Purchasing Alliance, keeping
extensive connections and partnership with peers in many countries. To
learn more about CFLP, visit the CFLP
website here.
Staffing and property of CFLP is under administration of the State-owned
Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) while its
business is under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology. Its organizational structure is composed of functional
departments including member’s representative conference, councils,
chairmen and secretariats as well as 17 special logistics committees. As
authorized by SASAC, it manages 8 public institutions, 24 secondary
associations and 27 professional committees. Currently CFLP has over
9,000-member entities.
