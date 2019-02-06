New Expanded Vision Marks Dramatic Move to Downtown Miami for the 31st Edition of the Miami Yacht Show

With new co-ownership by industry leader Informa Exhibitions and a
prime, new downtown Miami waterfront location where the Miami Herald
building used to stand, the 31st edition of the Miami Yacht
Show launches an enhanced and enlarged event for Miami from February
14-18.
Miami’s premier display of the world’s finest yachts and super-yachts
now sits in the heart of the city’s thriving downtown on a strategically
located waterfront and marina, bringing it conveniently close to
transportation, other luxury lifestyle events happening in the Magic
City, and the exclusive Island Gardens Deep Harbour, where the largest
of the show’s super-yachts are docked. The Miami Yacht Show features an
impressive display of more than 500 yachts, the largest measuring 312
feet, plus a massive 67,000-square-foot, climate-controlled exhibition
pavilion with 200 marine and like-minded brands offering everything for
the boating lifestyle.
The show’s dramatic growth does not end with the move from its previous
location on Miami Beach to Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.
Exciting new exhibits, collaborations, soirees and luxury lifestyle
events provide enticing opportunities for those seeking the sun and fun
lifestyle at the show, even for those who are not in the market for a
yacht.
“We have transformed the Miami Yacht Show into a five-day, experiential
celebration of the world’s finest luxury and marine brands, not to be
missed, whether or not you are shopping for a yacht this year,” said
Andrew Doole, president of Informa Exhibitions’ US Boat Shows. “We
invite everyone to plan enough time to enjoy all there is to offer at
this year’s show.”
In addition to dock-hopping through the new location, those who opt for
VIP status can enjoy the Windward VIP lounge, presented by Official
Timekeeper Ulysse Nardin, the ultimate supplier of luxury marine
timepieces. The Windward VIP lounge is the preeminent indoor and outdoor
destination, featuring prime marina views, premium open bar, gourmet
food, and exclusive events. Ulysse Nardin will offer a preview of the
latest innovations in watchmaking, including the US launch of an
exceptional marine timepiece, with watchmakers onsite daily.
After dark on opening day, the Miami Yacht Show will celebrate its new
location with a Miami-style party featuring live music, entertainment,
hand-crafted cocktails, wine by Chateau d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel
Rosé, dock strolls, kissing booths and local fare under the stars.
Proceeds will benefit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
in Miami. A daily roster of exclusive events hosted by the world’s
leading yacht manufacturers and representatives promises to make the
show more spectacular than ever before. Need a personal aircraft or
exotic car to match your new superyacht? The Miami Yacht Show will
feature the latest helicopters and a fleet of luxury automotive and
sports cars in an eye-popping display.
Also new this year, guests with a passion for art can use their yacht
show tickets for admission to Art Wynwood, the renowned contemporary art
show happening right next door, after a day of yacht-hopping. The Miami
Yacht Show also offers daily transportation to the Miami Design District
for the 2nd annual Watches & Wonders and Miami Concours, a
unique exhibition of exclusive timepieces from over 30 of the world’s
finest brands and a display of collectible cars.
The Miami Yacht Show is produced by Informa Exhibitions and co-owned by
Informa and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA). Informa
Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC and a leader
in delivering industry events, including the Monaco Yacht Show and the
London Yacht Show, purchased Show Management, producer of five of
Florida's largest boat shows, in 2017.
For more information, visit MiamiYachtShow.com.
