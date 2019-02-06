New Expanded Vision Marks Dramatic Move to Downtown Miami for the 31st Edition of the Miami Yacht Show

With new co-ownership by industry leader Informa Exhibitions and a prime, new downtown Miami waterfront location where the Miami Herald building used to stand, the 31st edition of the Miami Yacht Show launches an enhanced and enlarged event for Miami from February 14-18.

Miami’s premier display of the world’s finest yachts and super-yachts now sits in the heart of the city’s thriving downtown on a strategically located waterfront and marina, bringing it conveniently close to transportation, other luxury lifestyle events happening in the Magic City, and the exclusive Island Gardens Deep Harbour, where the largest of the show’s super-yachts are docked. The Miami Yacht Show features an impressive display of more than 500 yachts, the largest measuring 312 feet, plus a massive 67,000-square-foot, climate-controlled exhibition pavilion with 200 marine and like-minded brands offering everything for the boating lifestyle.

The show’s dramatic growth does not end with the move from its previous location on Miami Beach to Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. Exciting new exhibits, collaborations, soirees and luxury lifestyle events provide enticing opportunities for those seeking the sun and fun lifestyle at the show, even for those who are not in the market for a yacht.

“We have transformed the Miami Yacht Show into a five-day, experiential celebration of the world’s finest luxury and marine brands, not to be missed, whether or not you are shopping for a yacht this year,” said Andrew Doole, president of Informa Exhibitions’ US Boat Shows. “We invite everyone to plan enough time to enjoy all there is to offer at this year’s show.”

In addition to dock-hopping through the new location, those who opt for VIP status can enjoy the Windward VIP lounge, presented by Official Timekeeper Ulysse Nardin, the ultimate supplier of luxury marine timepieces. The Windward VIP lounge is the preeminent indoor and outdoor destination, featuring prime marina views, premium open bar, gourmet food, and exclusive events. Ulysse Nardin will offer a preview of the latest innovations in watchmaking, including the US launch of an exceptional marine timepiece, with watchmakers onsite daily.

After dark on opening day, the Miami Yacht Show will celebrate its new location with a Miami-style party featuring live music, entertainment, hand-crafted cocktails, wine by Chateau d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel Rosé, dock strolls, kissing booths and local fare under the stars. Proceeds will benefit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami. A daily roster of exclusive events hosted by the world’s leading yacht manufacturers and representatives promises to make the show more spectacular than ever before. Need a personal aircraft or exotic car to match your new superyacht? The Miami Yacht Show will feature the latest helicopters and a fleet of luxury automotive and sports cars in an eye-popping display.

Also new this year, guests with a passion for art can use their yacht show tickets for admission to Art Wynwood, the renowned contemporary art show happening right next door, after a day of yacht-hopping. The Miami Yacht Show also offers daily transportation to the Miami Design District for the 2nd annual Watches & Wonders and Miami Concours, a unique exhibition of exclusive timepieces from over 30 of the world’s finest brands and a display of collectible cars.

The Miami Yacht Show is produced by Informa Exhibitions and co-owned by Informa and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA). Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC and a leader in delivering industry events, including the Monaco Yacht Show and the London Yacht Show, purchased Show Management, producer of five of Florida's largest boat shows, in 2017.

For more information, visit MiamiYachtShow.com.

