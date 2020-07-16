New Facilities Achieve the Gold Standard of Cleanliness With GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

From Los Angeles to New Orleans, several convention centers and lodging facilities across the United States have recently secured GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. By providing third-party validation, GBAC STAR’s 20-step, performance-based program helps facilities of all sizes establish and maintain an effective system of cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention.

Recently accredited facilities include:

Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles

Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa in Malibu, Calif.

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans

Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Fla.

Peak 8 Properties in Breckenridge, Colo.

San Diego Convention Center in San Diego

The Westin Galleria Dallas in Dallas

Palm Beach County Convention Center and The Westin Galleria Dallas pursued their accreditation through their respective destinations’ (Discover the Palm Beaches and Visit Dallas) support of GBAC STAR. Discover the Palm Beaches has committed to pursuing GBAC STAR for a wide range of its hospitality businesses in Palm Beach County, Fla. Visit Dallas has teamed up with the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District to implement and fund the GBAC STAR accreditation effort for its member hotels, plus select city-owned venues.

In addition to these newly accredited facilities, American Airlines announced its commitment to achieving GBAC STAR accreditation, making it the first airline to commit to the program. By the end of 2020, American Airlines expects to receive full accreditation for its entire fleet and lounges.

“We’re excited to see so many organizations commit and follow through to earn GBAC STAR accreditation,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “Whether it’s an airplane, hotel property, expansive event space, or a local foodservice establishment, GBAC STAR provides the necessary knowledge, tools and resources to meet the new standard of cleanliness and limit future outbreaks.”

As the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s preparedness for biorisk situations. More than 2,400 facilities around the globe have committed to earning GBAC STAR accreditation, and 14 have so far achieved accreditation.

“Our growing list of accredited facilities range in size and span across multiple industries but all share the same dedication to keeping staff, customers, and the public safe,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “With GBAC STAR, these organizations send a clear message that they’re prepared to respond, recover, and—most importantly—prevent outbreaks from occurring within their spaces.”

To review a full list of GBAC STAR accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/.

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation, visit www.gbac.org.

