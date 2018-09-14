New Flyer Industries : Brydon Owen and Paul Cantin on Mass Transit Top 40 Under 40 List

St. Cloud, Minnesota, USA - September 14, 2018: (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ('New Flyer'), the U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ('NFI'), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today congratulated its own Brydon Owen and Paul Cantin for being named to Mass Transit Magazine's Top 40 Under 40 list for 2018.

Brydon and Paul are the first from New Flyer to be recognized on the list. Brydon serves as Chief Engineering Manager (Electrical) and Paul as Project Leader, both on New Flyer's New Product Development team. They were recognized for continued dedication to the advancement of battery-electric, zero-emission transit, and for being trailblazers for sustainability.

Paul was an integral part in developing New Flyer's initial battery-electric bus, specifically as the high-voltage battery system-lead designer, planning the replacement heavy-duty accessories with electric solutions while simplifying overall transit bus design. Brydon improved and developed electronic components for traditional propulsion buses, and built system compatibility with New Flyer's battery-electric bus. Brydon's contributions to transit sustainability extend beyond New Flyer, with his work on charging system integration leading him to develop new, heavy-duty universal standards that have made fleet electrification achievable and practical.

'New Flyer is extremely proud of Paul and Brydon for being named to the Mass Transit 40 Under 40 List this year,' said Wayne Joseph, President of New Flyer of America. 'We are honored to see them recognized for advancing bus electrification and sustainability at New Flyer and throughout the public transit industry. Paul and Brydon are true industry leaders and innovators, and we are proud to count them as one of our own.'

Mass Transit's Top 40 Under 40 list, which started in 2009, honors professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the public transit industry. Honorees were nominated by peers and judged on criteria including job commitment, industry involvement and contribution, achievement in his or her position, and innovation in his or her field. For more information, visit www.masstransitmag.com.

New Flyer has been leading transit innovation in North America for over 88 years. In 2017, it opened the Vehicle Innovation Center in Anniston, Alabama, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing electric and autonomous bus and coach technology. In 2018, New Flyer also became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities. It is the only provider of full suite bus solutions in North America, offering transit, motor coach, and low-floor cutaway buses.

About NFI

With nearly 6,000 team members, operating from 31 facilities across Canada and the United States, NFI is North America's largest bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under several brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), MCI® (motor coaches), and NFI Parts™ (parts, support, and service). NFI buses incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, NFI posted revenues of US $2.4 billion. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. New Flyer actively supports over 44,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

