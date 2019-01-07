New Flyer Industries : MBTA leads Boston's evolution in transit with battery-electric buses from New Flyer

St. Cloud, Minnesota, USA - January 7, 2019: (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ('New Flyer'), the U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ('NFI'), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer in North America, today announced that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ('MBTA') has awarded New Flyer a new contract for five sixty-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty, battery-electric zero-emission buses (10 equivalent units).

The award furthers MBTA efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions while establishing safe and reliable transportation for the greater Boston area. The Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses will be used to demonstrate battery-electric vehicle technology on Silver Line routes. The project, which includes charging infrastructure, is supported by a grant through the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Low and No Emission Vehicle Deployment Program (LoNo) and is a result of a partnership between New Flyer, MBTA, and the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE).

As previously announced, New Flyer's sixty-foot battery-electric transit bus is the first and only sixty-foot battery electric bus to complete the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Model Bus Testing Program, qualifying it for FTA funding.

'Our Xcelsior CHARGE™ zero-emission buses offer a total capacity of 120-passengers, leading traction and gradeability, improved step height, an expanded door width, and the industry's best entry ramp for passengers with mobility devices, making it an unmatched accessibility experience in public transit,' said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer of America. 'Our zero-emission buses will help MBTA to not only reduce emissions in the Greater Boston area, but also deliver industry-leading passenger capacity to move the community with clean, efficient transportation.'

MBTA is the public agency responsible for operating most public transportation services in Greater Boston, Massachusetts. Since 2002, New Flyer has delivered over 750 buses to MBTA, including diesel-electric hybrids and low-emission compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. Today's battery-electric vehicle award follows MBTA's recent execution of 194 options for New Flyer heavy-duty, forty-foot Xcelsior® diesel-electric transit buses.

New Flyer has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs), with more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer. It is also the only North American manufacturer offering all three types of zero-emission transit bus (battery-electric, fuel cell-electric, and trolley-electric).

In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined CharIN to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, became the first licensee outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge in North America, signed CALSTART's Global Commercial Drive to Zero to support fast-tracking adoption of clean trucks and buses, and also signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation.

About NFI Group

With over 6,000 team members, operating from 31 facilities across Canada and the United States, NFI is North America's largest bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), MCI® (motor coaches), and NFI Parts™ (parts, support, and service). NFI buses incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell) on proven bus platforms. In total, NFI supports over 74,000 buses and coaches currently in service across North America. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, NFI posted revenues of US $2.4 billion. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

