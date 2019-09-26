New Focus Auto Tech : DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.17 AND 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Subject matter

Pursuant to the Note Exchange Agreement, the Company, on the one hand, and the Initial Investor and the New Investor, on the other hand, have agreed to exchange the Outstanding Convertible Notes for the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$24,200,000 (representing the outstanding principal amount of the Outstanding Convertible Notes) to be issued by the Company to the New Investor, which is designated by the Initial Investor to be the holder of the Notes. The Outstanding Convertible Notes shall be cancelled with effect from Closing.

The Notes shall comprise three tranches in the principal amounts of US$4,840,000, US$7,260,000 and US$12,100,000, which shall mature on 1 March 2020, 1 June 2020 and 1 September 2020, respectively (unless accelerated upon the occurrence of an Event of Default or a redemption event under the Note Terms and Conditions). Interest shall accrue on the Notes at the rate of 10% per annum.

Closing has taken place on the same day as the date of the Note Exchange Agreement.

CHARGING OF SHARES BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

As at the date of this announcement, CDH holds 2,889,580,226 Shares, representing approximately 42.697% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Accordingly, CDH is a controlling shareholder of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to the Note Exchange Agreement, CDH shall enter into the Share Charge with the New Investor, whereby all 2,889,580,226 Shares held by CDH will be charged by way of first fixed charge in favour of the New Investor as continuing security for the due and punctual payment and discharge of all present and future liabilities of the Company and CDH under or in relation to any one or more of the Transaction Documents. The Company is therefore required to make disclosure in accordance with Rule 13.17 of the Listing Rules.

S P E C I F I C P E R F O R M A N C E O B L I G A T I O N S O F T H E C O N T R O L L I N G SHAREHOLDER

Pursuant to the Note Terms and Conditions, an Event of Default occurs if, among other things: