New Food Allergy Diagnostics Company, AllerGenis, Recently Launched to Deliver Innovative Diagnostic Technology Enabling More Precise Food Allergy Detection and Patient Management

New food allergy diagnostics company, AllerGenis, LLC., recently
launched for the purpose of bringing innovative, precision diagnostic
solutions to food allergy clinicians, with the goal of improving patient
outcomes through highly accurate and safe diagnostic tools.
The market for food allergy diagnostics is substantial, with 15 million
Americans reportedly having food allergies, including eight percent of
all children. Moreover, one in 13 children in the U.S. are at risk for
life-threatening anaphylaxis.
Yet, current food allergy diagnostics have very low accuracy, and as
many as 60 percent of patients may be misdiagnosed. AllerGenis has
developed its technology using data-driven machine learning and
next-generation multiplex immunoassay technology to more precisely
diagnose and monitor patients with food allergies. It will be one of the
first non-oncologic, precision medicine tools to help providers better
diagnose, assess, and manage patients with food allergies.
“We are excited to launch our technology as an alternative to current
food allergy diagnostics, which haven’t improved in nearly thirty
years,” said Jim Garner, CEO and board member of AllerGenis. “Our
mission is to provide physicians with clinically actionable information
utilizing up-to-date technology, allowing for a safer diagnosis of food
allergy and disease severity, without exposing patients to
test-inflicted health risks.”
AllerGenis’ diagnostics next-generation technology uses a proprietary
epitope mapping platform developed by Hugh Sampson MD, of the Elliot and
Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at
Mount Sinai. The platform is a high-throughput, peptide-bead assay,
which subdivides allergenic proteins into smaller peptides —- called
epitopes —- and measures the reactivity of a patient’s IgE/IgG4 levels
to these epitopes. Each patient will have a reactivity profile, known as
an epitope signature, guiding providers with information to better
assess and manage patients’ food allergies. Dr. Sampson and his team
have already created a database of nearly one thousand epitope
signatures to refine the algorithms underlying the technology’s
precision.
“In the near future, as we build our repository of epitope signatures
and phenotypes into a larger epitome database — similar to the Human
Genome Project — we’ll be able to better indicate likely allergy
outcomes,” said Dr. Sampson. “Also, we’ll be able, over time, to get a
much better understanding of how the human immune system actually deals
with different food proteins. Hopefully, that will inform us on
potential therapeutic avenues to follow.”
The first product to be launched using this proprietary technology
platform will be the company’s peanut allergy assay, which will be
available in the fall of 2019. Moving forward, AllerGenis plans to
develop a pipeline of assays across food allergens. In its full
development, the goal of AllerGenis’ technology program will be the
ability to:
-
Diagnose patient food allergy and associated severity (including
anaphylaxis) without the risks associated with direct exposure to the
allergen
-
Distinguish between sensitivity and allergic disease, and who will
naturally outgrow
-
Assess, manage and monitor progress of therapy (ex. desensitization)
-
Determine therapeutic efficacy (ex. Tolerance threshold)
AllerGenis is interested in pursuing business development
opportunities/partnerships which have a clear strategic fit with our
portfolio and commercial capabilities. For more information visit www.allergenis.com.
About AllerGenis
Established in 2017 and located in Hatfield, PA, AllerGenis develops
precision, data-driven diagnostics to help healthcare providers more
accurately and safely diagnose, assess and monitor patients with food
allergies. The company was founded out of a collaboration between
Genisphere, a provider of the 3DNA® platform for targeted drug delivery,
and Hugh Sampson MD, of the Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy
Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. It leverages
Genisphere’s Luminex bead-based immunoassay technology, which is used to
make life science and diagnostics tests more sensitive. AllerGenis’
proprietary epitope mapping technology is based on immunological
research by Dr. Sampson. AllerGenis is creating the largest food allergy
knowledge base populated by individual patient epitope signatures
derived from epitope mapping, clinical history, and patient-reported
outcomes to gain clinical insights.
For more information, visit www.allergenis.com.
About the Mount Sinai Health System
The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated
delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical
school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the
greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest
care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and
the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes
approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 11
joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory
practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester,
Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers.
The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have
earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S.
News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S.
News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 13 in the
nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10
most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature
in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of
excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount
Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor
Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals
in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics,
Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in six other
specialties in the 2018-2019 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's
Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten
pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New
York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 11th nationally for
Ophthalmology and 44th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth
Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Mount Sinai West are ranked
regionally.
For more information, visit www.mountsinai.org
