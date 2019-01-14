New Fortress Energy LLC : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) announced today an initial public offering of 22,200,000 Class A shares representing limited liability company interests in New Fortress (the “Class A shares”), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The current expected initial public offering price is between $17.00 and $19.00 per Class A share. In addition, New Fortress intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,330,000 Class A shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NFE.”

Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Additional book-running managers are Evercore ISI and Allen & Company LLC. Co-managers are JMP Securities and Stifel.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under “New Fortress Energy LLC.” This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About New Fortress Energy LLC

New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver fast-track, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company’s initial public offering, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

