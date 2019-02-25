Log in
New Full Fibre Network Zzoomm Launched for Towns and Suburbs by Fibre Infrastructure Veteran Matthew Hare

02/25/2019 | 03:09am EST

Matthew Hare, who set up and developed the rural fibre network Gigaclear in 2010, has today launched Zzoomm, a new full fibre network operator.

Zzoomm will build and operate new full fibre infrastructure in towns and suburbs across the UK, delivering high quality broadband to homes and businesses which are currently only served by copper infrastructure.

Matthew Hare, Zzoomm Chief Executive, said:

“The full fibre revolution is here, but many are currently left behind. Numerous small towns and suburbs still do not have any plans for full fibre from the network into the properties and are stuck with the pedestrian internet access speeds that is provided by copper wires."

“Zzoomm is targeting some of these 4.5 million homes which are still blighted by ageing copper infrastructure."

“We are attracting a management team with proven expertise in fibre infrastructure. We will develop the network across the country through regional operations, who will work with local communities to build the full fibre network they need for a brighter, fuller future.”

About Zzoomm plc (www.zzoomm.com)

Zzoomm is designing, building and operating a new full fibre network, where the fibre runs all the way into the property. Zzoomm is building out this FTTP (fibre to the premises) network in towns and suburban areas across the UK where there is no existing access to a full fibre network.

Zzoomm plc was founded in December 2018 by experienced fibre network entrepreneur Matthew Hare OBE. Matthew previously founded ultrafast rural fibre broadband provider Gigaclear in 2010, which was acquired by Infracapital in 2018 for £270 million.

Zzoomm is headquartered in Oxford and is establishing regional offices to drive infrastructure planning and build at a local level in its target market of UK towns and suburban areas.


© Business Wire 2019
