New, Fun Contests – With Prizes – Launched for Military Families Living in Corvias Property Management Communities

04/27/2020 | 10:14am EDT

Contests for Virtual Activities are to Strengthen Communities During Social Distancing; Prizes Awarded to Residents and Charitable Donation Made in Their Name

First Contest a “Lip Sync Challenge” Runs From April 27- May 6

Corvias Property Management announces new opportunities for military families living in its communities to win prizes and participate in fun activities as part of its Ready, Set, Gold! program. The Ready, Set, Gold! website is full of fun, free resources to help residents stay entertained, active and healthy, while encouraging compliance of social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005491/en/

Corvias Property Management kicks off its first virtual contest for residents to join. The inaugural contest, “Lip Sync Challenge” begins on April 27 and ends on May 6. Residents throughout Corvias’ 13 installations will be encouraged to dress up like their favorite artist or band and rock out to their favorite tune for a chance to win an Amazon gift card! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Twice a month, Ready, Set, Gold! will feature a new contest for residents to join. The inaugural contest, “Lip Sync Challenge” begins on April 27 and ends on May 6. Winners will be announced by May 8. Residents throughout Corvias’ 13 installations will be encouraged to dress up like their favorite artist or band and rock out to their favorite tune! All contests will be set up on each installation’s Facebook page as events and participants are asked to post a video on the event newsfeed for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Corvias will choose over 45 participants in total across its installations as contest winners. In addition, the top five winners of this debut challenge across all Corvias military installations will have a $250 donation made in their name to one of these charities of their choosing: National Military Family Association, Operation Military Family, USO, Military Child Education Coalition, or Operation Homefront.

“This next phase of our Ready, Set, Gold! program allows families to embrace their competitive and creative sides to engage in fun activities while being part of a virtual community,” said Tim Toohey, managing director of Corvias Property Management, which provides on-base housing for more than 84,000 residents. “We created this program to help ease the burden of isolation and give back to our community with enriching content for residents who are under orders to stay at home. We care about the well-being of our families and will continue to provide the highest level of responsiveness, creativity and customer service in response to these difficult times.”

Residents should follow Corvias Property Management on Facebook for updates on contest winners and navigate to the Ready, Set, Gold! landing page for more information and official rules. Corvias Property Management is proud to support its military families and local community and remains dedicated to providing the best resident experience by connecting and communicating with residents.

About Corvias Property Management

For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Headquartered in Orlando, Fla. Corvias Property Management manages 35,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million gross square feet of real estate across 15 U.S. states, including at 13 military installations and 15 universities. More information can be found at www.corvias.com/propertymanagement/.

Note to Editors: Ready, Set, Gold! can be found at https://go.corvias.com/readysetgold


© Business Wire 2020
