New GEICO Board Member Corbin's Career Achievements Serve as Inspiration to Many

When Pionne Corbin recently took her seat on the GEICO
board of directors, it was the latest milestone in a career of
achievements that began 25 years ago.
Pionne Corbin has achieved tremendous success since beginning her career at GEICO as a college senior. (Photo: Business Wire)
Corbin was a senior at the University of Mary Washington in
Fredericksburg, Virginia, when she started working at GEICO. She knew GEICO
was a growing employer in Fredericksburg and had a reputation for
nurturing associates and promoting from within the company.
“I saw a claims adjuster position listed at my college’s career services
office,” she said. “I applied, got the job and began my career at GEICO.”
After Corbin earned her economics degree, she was accepted into what is
now known as GEICO’s Management
Development Program (MDP) and received mentoring and training in all
aspects of the company’s operations.
“All of my formal training in insurance claims and underwriting took
place at GEICO,” she said. “My informal training came from mentors who
provided career advice and presented me with challenges that helped to
prepare me for my future roles.”
With her MDP training complete, Corbin took on the first of what have
been many leadership positions when she was named a supervisor in the
claims division. From supervisor to manager to director, Corbin took on
more responsibilities and challenges.
“I tell those I mentor that they should not be coy about speaking up and
putting themselves forward for opportunities,” said Corbin, a wife and
mother to two teenagers. “Often, fear of failure makes us our own worst
enemies.”
In 2013, she was elected assistant vice president of underwriting at GEICO’s
Buffalo, New York, regional office, which serves GEICO customers in
New Jersey and New England. Two years later, she was named head of
Buffalo’s claims division. In June 2016, Corbin was promoted to vice
president of all Buffalo operations, becoming the first African-American
to serve as a GEICO regional vice president.
Another first came in 2018 when she was promoted
to senior vice president. In this role, she oversees GEICO’s
operations in the Southeast,
the Midwest and in Florida.
She was elected to the GEICO board of directors earlier this year.
Her accomplishments have made her an inspiration for many, and Corbin is
always keen to encourage new GEICO associates and others.
“Don’t be deterred by barriers,” she said. “Work hard, produce great
results and always have confidence in your ability to achieve goals and
exceed expectations.”
