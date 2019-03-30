Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New GEICO Board Member Corbin's Career Achievements Serve as Inspiration to Many

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

When Pionne Corbin recently took her seat on the GEICO board of directors, it was the latest milestone in a career of achievements that began 25 years ago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190330005001/en/

Pionne Corbin has achieved tremendous success since beginning her career at GEICO as a college senio ...

Pionne Corbin has achieved tremendous success since beginning her career at GEICO as a college senior. (Photo: Business Wire)

Corbin was a senior at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, when she started working at GEICO. She knew GEICO was a growing employer in Fredericksburg and had a reputation for nurturing associates and promoting from within the company.

“I saw a claims adjuster position listed at my college’s career services office,” she said. “I applied, got the job and began my career at GEICO.”

After Corbin earned her economics degree, she was accepted into what is now known as GEICO’s Management Development Program (MDP) and received mentoring and training in all aspects of the company’s operations.

“All of my formal training in insurance claims and underwriting took place at GEICO,” she said. “My informal training came from mentors who provided career advice and presented me with challenges that helped to prepare me for my future roles.”

With her MDP training complete, Corbin took on the first of what have been many leadership positions when she was named a supervisor in the claims division. From supervisor to manager to director, Corbin took on more responsibilities and challenges.

“I tell those I mentor that they should not be coy about speaking up and putting themselves forward for opportunities,” said Corbin, a wife and mother to two teenagers. “Often, fear of failure makes us our own worst enemies.”

In 2013, she was elected assistant vice president of underwriting at GEICO’s Buffalo, New York, regional office, which serves GEICO customers in New Jersey and New England. Two years later, she was named head of Buffalo’s claims division. In June 2016, Corbin was promoted to vice president of all Buffalo operations, becoming the first African-American to serve as a GEICO regional vice president.

Another first came in 2018 when she was promoted to senior vice president. In this role, she oversees GEICO’s operations in the Southeast, the Midwest and in Florida. She was elected to the GEICO board of directors earlier this year.

Her accomplishments have made her an inspiration for many, and Corbin is always keen to encourage new GEICO associates and others.

“Don’t be deterred by barriers,” she said. “Work hard, produce great results and always have confidence in your ability to achieve goals and exceed expectations.”

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aRINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S : Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
AQ
06:17aHENG XIN CHINA : Delay in publication of annual results and annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
06:10aENGIE places 361 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil
GL
06:09aDAIMLER : asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents
RE
06:07aBLACKROCK : ECB extends mandate for Italian bank Carige's administrators to September 30
RE
06:01aNew GEICO Board Member Corbin's Career Achievements Serve as Inspiration to Many
BU
05:53aREVIEW : Is bigger really better?, I spent two weeks with the Galaxy S10+
AQ
05:52aCENTRAL BANK OF INDIA : Banker among two booked for Rs 8 lakh fraud
AQ
05:40aPUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : UK court denies bail to Nirav Modi, prosecutor says he threatened witnesses, got evidence destroyed
AQ
05:38aSONY : to shift smartphone plant to Thailand
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents
2HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : says 16th U.S. death confirmed in air bag rupture
3ASTRAZENECA : Cancer Drug Deal Carries High Price -- WSJ
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : dismisses its president due to corruption schemes tied with Yanukovych
5AT&T : BREAKING NEWS: AT&T 5G Network First in the U.S. to Surpass 1 Gigabit Wireless Speeds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About