New GEICO Board Member Corbin's Career Achievements Serve as Inspiration to Many

When Pionne Corbin recently took her seat on the GEICO board of directors, it was the latest milestone in a career of achievements that began 25 years ago.

Corbin was a senior at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, when she started working at GEICO. She knew GEICO was a growing employer in Fredericksburg and had a reputation for nurturing associates and promoting from within the company.

“I saw a claims adjuster position listed at my college’s career services office,” she said. “I applied, got the job and began my career at GEICO.”

After Corbin earned her economics degree, she was accepted into what is now known as GEICO’s Management Development Program (MDP) and received mentoring and training in all aspects of the company’s operations.

“All of my formal training in insurance claims and underwriting took place at GEICO,” she said. “My informal training came from mentors who provided career advice and presented me with challenges that helped to prepare me for my future roles.”

With her MDP training complete, Corbin took on the first of what have been many leadership positions when she was named a supervisor in the claims division. From supervisor to manager to director, Corbin took on more responsibilities and challenges.

“I tell those I mentor that they should not be coy about speaking up and putting themselves forward for opportunities,” said Corbin, a wife and mother to two teenagers. “Often, fear of failure makes us our own worst enemies.”

In 2013, she was elected assistant vice president of underwriting at GEICO’s Buffalo, New York, regional office, which serves GEICO customers in New Jersey and New England. Two years later, she was named head of Buffalo’s claims division. In June 2016, Corbin was promoted to vice president of all Buffalo operations, becoming the first African-American to serve as a GEICO regional vice president.

Another first came in 2018 when she was promoted to senior vice president. In this role, she oversees GEICO’s operations in the Southeast, the Midwest and in Florida. She was elected to the GEICO board of directors earlier this year.

Her accomplishments have made her an inspiration for many, and Corbin is always keen to encourage new GEICO associates and others.

“Don’t be deterred by barriers,” she said. “Work hard, produce great results and always have confidence in your ability to achieve goals and exceed expectations.”

