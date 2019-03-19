New GSMA Study: China's Mobile Ecosystem Equivalent To 5.5% Of China's GDP

China’s mobile ecosystem added RMB5.2 trillion ($750 billion) in value
to the country’s economy last year, equivalent to 5.5 per cent of
China’s GDP in 20181, according to a new GSMA report. The
data features in the first ever China edition of the GSMA’s Mobile
Economy report series, which is published today at a special roundtable
event in Beijing to discuss the latest developments in the Chinese
mobile industry as it enters the 5G era.
“Our new report outlines how China’s mobile industry has been a key
driver of economic growth, inclusion and modernisation – creating a new
generation of digital consumers and transforming industry and society,”
said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. “After spending
billions over the last decade deploying 4G networks to all corners of
the country, Chinese mobile operators are now set to invest a further
RMB401 billion ($58 billion) over the next two years to prepare for and
begin 5G rollouts, laying the groundwork for China to become one of the
world’s leading 5G markets.”
The report reveals that:
-
China is the largest mobile market in the world, home to almost 1.2
billion unique mobile subscribers2 at the end of 2018,
representing 82 per cent of the country’s population;
-
More than two thirds (69 per cent) of mobile connections in China3
are smartphones, with smartphone adoption expected to reach 88 per
cent of connections by 2025;
-
77 per cent of China’s connections are currently running on 4G
networks – 4G adoption will peak in the coming years before falling as
consumers migrate to next-generation mobile services;
-
China is set to become one of the world’s leading 5G markets with 460
million 5G connections forecast by 2025, which would account for 28
per cent of China’s total connections by this point;
-
The RMB5.2 trillion ($750 billion) economic contribution by China’s
mobile ecosystem in 2018 is forecast to grow to RMB6 trillion ($870
billion) by 2023;
-
China’s mobile ecosystem directly and indirectly supported 8.5 million
jobs in 2018 and made a tax contribution to the public finances of
government of RMB583 billion ($84 billion).
-
The number of licensed cellular IoT connections in China stood at 672
million at the end of 2018, supporting various industrial and smart
cities applications.
The new report ‘The Mobile Economy China 2019’ is authored by GSMA
Intelligence, the research arm of the GSMA. To access the full
report and related infographics, please visit: www.gsma.com/mobileeconomy/china/
-ENDS-
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting
more than 750 operators with nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile
ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies,
equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in
adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading
MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well
as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com.
Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
1 GDP contribution comprises mobile operators (1.0% of GDP);
related industries (1.1%); indirect contribution (0.7%); and
productivity improvements (2.7%).
2 A unique mobile subscriber represents an individual that
can account for multiple SIM connections.
3 There were 1.5 billion SIM connections in China in 2018
(excluding licensed cellular IoT), forecast to rise to 1.7 billion by
2025.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005113/en/