New Games in the Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion Series Coming to Nintendo Switch
09/14/2018 | 12:41am CEST
Isabelle from the Animal Crossing Series Will Also be a
Playable Fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo revealed that new
games in two major Nintendo series are currently in development for the Nintendo
Switch system. Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch (working
title), a new main game in the Animal Crossing series, and
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title), will both come exclusively to
Nintendo Switch in 2019. The video presentation also debuted a new Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch hardware and software
bundle.
The Nintendo Direct revealed a diverse lineup of games headed to
Nintendo Switch, including a massive collection of classic FINAL
FANTASY games, an HD remake of the beloved Katamari Damacy
game and adaptations of some best-selling card and board games like
Carcassonne and Pandemic. If that’s not already enough, the Nintendo
Direct also unveiled new details for Nintendo
Switch Online, highlighted a solid selection of Nintendo
3DS games and revealed more details about previously announced
Nintendo Switch games like Yoshi’s
Crafted World, DAEMON
X MACHINA and Mega
Man 11.
“The announcements for Nintendo Switch keep coming,” said Doug Bowser,
Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
“With the additions of new games in the Animal Crossing and Luigi’s
Mansion series, as well as a surge of new games from our development
partners, there really is something for everyone in the ever-growing
Nintendo Switch library.”
Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:
Nintendo Switch
-
Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch (working title):
A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series – the first
since Animal Crossing: New Leaf debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013
– is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
-
Isabelle Joins the Fight!: Taking a break from assisting mayors
and just being an all-around lovely pup, Isabelle from the Animal
Crossing series is joining the roster as a playable fighter in Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate.
-
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title): The next
installment in the spooky series is currently in production and
launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
-
Nintendo
Switch Online: With Nintendo Switch Online, members gain
access to online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games,
the NES – Nintendo Switch Online collection of classic games with
added online play, special offers and a smartphone app with features
to make online gaming sessions more fun and engaging for supported
games. In addition to Splatoon
2, more online games will support voice chat through the app,
including Mario
Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS
and Mario
Tennis Aces. Nintendo Switch owners won’t automatically become
members when the service launches on Sept. 18, so they will need to
purchase an individual or family membership in order to continue
enjoying their online play in compatible games. For pricing
information, and to pre-order a 3- or 12-month individual membership
from select retailers so you can be ready to go once the service
launches, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/pricing.
A free seven-day trial will also be available. At launch, 20
NES games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of
Zelda, and the newly announced Ice Hockey and Pro
Wrestling (available for the first time since its 1987 release)
will be available to play, with more games added regularly.
-
Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers: Playing NES –
Nintendo Switch Online will feel even more authentic by using the new
wireless Nintendo Entertainment System Controller, available for
purchase exclusively for Nintendo Switch owners with a paid Nintendo
Switch Online membership in the U.S. and Canada. This re-creation of
the original, iconic NES controller comes in a pack of two for $59.99
and can be charged by attaching to a docked Nintendo Switch system.
NES controllers will be available for pre-order on Sept. 18. For more
details, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/special-offers.
-
New
Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Up to four players can enjoy
this revamped version of the classic Wii U launch game when it comes
to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 11. Mario, Luigi and Toad return as
playable characters, and are joined by Nabbit and Toadette, who can
also turn into Peachette by getting a Super Crown, offering new ways
for beginners to play together with friends and family. New Super
Luigi U, the first platformer with Luigi in a starring role, will
also be included in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at no extra
charge. Between both games, there are a whopping 164 courses to play.
Mamma mia!
-
Yoshi’s Crafted World: Play as an adorable Yoshi
traveling through a world crafted from household items like boxes and
paper cups in this new Nintendo Switch platforming adventure. After
traveling through a perfectly constructed stage, players can start at
the goal and journey back to the start on the “flip side,” the
backside of the course, to discover secrets. Yoshi’s Crafted World
launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.
-
Nintendo
Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Set: This upcoming
Nintendo Switch bundle features the Nintendo Switch system – complete
with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate branded Joy-Con controllers and
dock – and a download code for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
game, all at a suggested retail price of $359.99. The Nintendo Switch Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate Set launches on Nov. 2. (The download code
for the game won’t be active until the game launches on Dec. 7.)
-
FINAL FANTASY Extravaganza!: High-definition
versions of some of the most beloved FINAL FANTASY games of all
time are coming to Nintendo Switch. This includes FINAL
FANTASY VII, IX and X / X-2 HD Remaster, as well as the
recently released FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE. This is
the first time any of these FINAL FANTASY games has been
released on a Nintendo system. Starting today, FINAL
FANTASY XV Pocket Edition HD will be available to download in
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. In addition, three other games in
the FINAL FANTASY universe will launch on Nintendo Switch in
the near future: The leveled-up edition of WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY
MAXIMA launches Nov. 6, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! launches
this winter and Nintendo GameCube co-op game FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL
CHRONICLES Remastered Edition with online multiplayer and no need
for a link cable comes to Nintendo Switch in 2019. Kupo!
-
TOWN (working title): GAME FREAK, the developer
of the Pokémon series, has created a new RPG for Nintendo Switch. In TOWN,
players must take up arms against invading monsters, all within the
walls of a single village. TOWN launches for Nintendo Switch in
2019.
-
Super
Mario Party: In the newly revealed Sound Stage mode, up to
four players can each shake a Joy-Con in rhythm-based gameplay, while
the River Survival mode offers the series’ first four-player co-op.
Plus, there’s 80 new mini-games, a single-player Challenge Road, the
mini-game gauntlet Online Mariothon and much more. Super Mario Party
launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 5 and is available for
pre-purchase on Nintendo eShop and the game’s
website beginning today.
-
Pokémon:
Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon:
Let’s Go, Eevee!: During the adventure, players
will be able to overcome obstacles with their partner Pokémon (either
Pikachu or Eevee) using Secret Techniques. These are skills that only
partner Pokémon can use, like chopping down trees, traveling across
water or soaring in the sky. Both games launch exclusively for
Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. A bundle that includes a Pikachu
and Eevee themed Nintendo Switch system and Joy-Con, a Pokémon:
Let’s Go! game and the Poké
Ball Plus controller will also be available on the same day.
-
Katamari Damacy REROLL: “Na naaaaah na na na naaah na na
naaaaah na na na na na naaaaaaaaah.” Fans of the groundbreaking Katamari
Damacy game can hum its theme song at a moment’s notice. But new
fans will be joining the chorus when an HD remaster of the classic
game comes to Nintendo Switch, complete with HD Rumble, gyro control
and multiplayer support with the Joy-Con controllers. Katamari
Damacy REROLL launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch on
Nov. 30, with the physical packaged version coming winter 2018.
-
Asmodee Digital: With a literal Tabletop mode, tabletop gaming
is a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch. To prove it, Asmodee Digital is
bringing full adaptations of best-selling card and board games like
Carcassonne, The Lord the Rings: Living Card Game, Pandemic, Munchkin
and Catan to Nintendo Switch, starting this December.
-
DAEMON X MACHINA: In this stylish action game first
revealed at E3, the world and its inhabitants are on the brink of
extinction. As a mercenary, players will pilot a powered suit called
an Arsenal and face runaway AI. Defeat enemies and acquire parts that
can be equipped on the fly or brought back to base to craft new
armaments. Use additional tactics by changing between projectile and
melee attacks or take the fight on foot to gain an advantage in battle.
DAEMON X MACHINA launches for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
-
Capcom
Beat ’Em Up Bundle: Some of Capcom’s most classic arcade
games like Final Fight, Captain Commando and Knights
of the Round are coming to Nintendo Switch with up to four-player
local or online play. This also includes games that have never
launched on home consoles before like Armored Warriors and Battle
Circuit. The digital version of this bundle launches in Nintendo
eShop on Nintendo Switch this winter.
-
Cities:
Skylines: The acclaimed city-building game is available
today in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, which means players can
manage resources, improve quality of life, energize businesses and
stimulate growth anytime or anywhere.
-
Sid
Meier’s Civilization VI: When the acclaimed strategy game
comes to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16, it will do so with an exclusive
four-player wireless LAN multiplayer mode.
-
Mega
Man 11: The Blue Bomber is back! Mega Man 11 rocks
on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 2, with a free demo already available in
Nintendo eShop. In addition, players will be able to unlock helpful
in-game items for use in the full game by tapping the existing Mega
Man amiibo figure, or a new Mega Man amiibo figure, which is included
exclusively in the Mega Man 11 – amiibo Edition.
-
Splatoon 2 Version 4 Update: Starting tonight,
the first set of weapons in the Kensa Collection is coming to Splatoon
2 as part of the new Version 4.0 update. These familiar weapons
are painted with stylish monotone designs. In addition, significant
new Splatfest changes are coming as part of this update. In early
October, Version 4.1 will bring a new stage, new songs and more Kensa
Collection weapon sets complete with new sub and special weapons.
Check out the Squid
Research Lab Tumblr for more details.
-
Mario Tennis Aces Version 2.0 Update: After
downloading a free update to the action-packed sports game on Sept.
19, players will have access to a new online co-op mode that lets
players participate in time-limited missions with other players.
Players who complete objectives while these missions are active will
receive special outfits, characters with alternate color schemes and
more. Also, be on the lookout for new upcoming playable characters
like Birdo, Shy Guy, Koopa Paratroopa and Petey Piranha.
-
Diablo
III: Eternal Collection: The Nintendo Switch version of
this classic action-RPG will send players on a journey through
Sanctuary, where they’ll vanquish the armies of Hell and plunder
powerful loot as one of the seven playable classes. Up to four players
can adventure together via local or online multiplayer. The Nintendo
Switch version of the game features the exclusive Legend of Ganondorf
cosmetic armor set, compatibility with all amiibo figures and more. Diablo
III: Eternal Collection launches Nov. 2.
-
Starlink:
Battle for Atlas: Do a barrel roll and defeat Wolf’s team
in Star Fox missions, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version
of the game. Starlink: Battle for Atlas launches for Nintendo
Switch on Oct. 16.
-
Two RPGs on the Way!: Fans who love playing role-playing games
anytime and anywhere are in luck! The
World Ends with You: Final Remix from SQUARE ENIX launches
Oct. 12 and Xenoblade
Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country – which is available
for pre-purchase on Nintendo eShop starting today – comes to Nintendo
Switch on Sept. 21 in stores and Nintendo eShop, or on Sept. 14 for
owners of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass.
-
Warframe:
New fans can join more than 38 million players for free-to-start co-op
space-ninja action when Warframe launches for Nintendo Switch
on Nov. 20.
-
NBA
2K19: The highest-rated basketball simulation franchise
returns to Nintendo Switch with NBA 2K19, now available.
-
NBA
2K Playgrounds 2: Get ready to jam in the sequel to the
smash-hit NBA arcade game, coming to Nintendo Switch this fall.
-
Just
Dance 2019: With Just Dance 2019 on Nintendo
Switch, there’s no excuse for players to not get down to Camila
Cabello, Bruno Mars and Cardi B. at home, in the middle of the park or
even at the dentist’s office! Just Dance 2019 launches on Oct.
23.
-
EA
SPORTS FIFA 19: EA SPORTS FIFA 19 is fast
approaching, and players can pre-purchase now so they won’t drop the
ball when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 28.
-
Team
Sonic Racing: Gotta go FAST! Like, really fast. Team
Sonic Racing launches for Nintendo Switch this winter.
-
LEGO
DC Super-Villains: Why so serious? Play as The Joker,
Harley, Lex Luthor and the rest of the best of the worst in the new LEGO
DC Super-Villains game, launching for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 16.
Nintendo 3DS
-
Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: The hit Wii game Kirby’s
Epic Yarn is warping to Nintendo 3DS. Every stage in the original
Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new
features, like the ability to craft bigger yarn balls, summon
bead-collecting wind and play two new modes featuring familiar faces
King Dedede and Meta Knight. Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is
scheduled to launch for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2019.
-
Mario
and Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey:
One of the most acclaimed games in the Mario & Luigi RPG
series is getting a remake on Nintendo 3DS. In addition to the game’s
revamped graphics and refined gameplay, a new side story follows
Bowser Jr. as he gathers an army, creates formations, supports his
allies with an arsenal of moves and generally causes chaos (in the
best way possible). Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser
Jr.’s Journey will prove two adventures are better than one on
Jan. 11.
-
Luigi’s
Mansion: Two players who each own the game can team up to
explore and capture ghosts in Luigi’s Mansion, a Nintendo 3DS
remake of the classic Nintendo GameCube launch game. This new version
of the game also features amiibo support. Tapping one of the four
compatible amiibo will reveal where Boos are hiding and heal Luigi
when he talks to Toad, among other bonuses. Luigi’s Mansion
will haunt the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12.
-
YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: Whether players throw their
allegiance behind the Red Cat Corps or the White Dog Squad, YO-KAI
WATCH BLASTERS lets players team up with friends locally or online
to tackle the most action-packed battles in the series yet. A free
“Moon Rabbit Crew” software update on Sept. 27 will add new missions,
new areas to explore, new Yo-kai to befriend and new Big Boss Yo-kai. YO-KAI
WATCH BLASTERS: Red Cat Corps and YO-KAI
WATCH BLASTERS: White Dog Squad are now available for Nintendo
3DS.
