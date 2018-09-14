Log in
New Games in the Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion Series Coming to Nintendo Switch

09/14/2018 | 12:41am CEST

Isabelle from the Animal Crossing Series Will Also be a Playable Fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo revealed that new games in two major Nintendo series are currently in development for the Nintendo Switch system. Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch (working title), a new main game in the Animal Crossing series, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title), will both come exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2019. The video presentation also debuted a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch hardware and software bundle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006098/en/

A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on Ninten ...

A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Nintendo Direct revealed a diverse lineup of games headed to Nintendo Switch, including a massive collection of classic FINAL FANTASY games, an HD remake of the beloved Katamari Damacy game and adaptations of some best-selling card and board games like Carcassonne and Pandemic. If that’s not already enough, the Nintendo Direct also unveiled new details for Nintendo Switch Online, highlighted a solid selection of Nintendo 3DS games and revealed more details about previously announced Nintendo Switch games like Yoshi’s Crafted World, DAEMON X MACHINA and Mega Man 11.

“The announcements for Nintendo Switch keep coming,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the additions of new games in the Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion series, as well as a surge of new games from our development partners, there really is something for everyone in the ever-growing Nintendo Switch library.”

To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Nintendo Switch

  • Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch (working title): A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series – the first since Animal Crossing: New Leaf debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 – is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
  • Isabelle Joins the Fight!: Taking a break from assisting mayors and just being an all-around lovely pup, Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series is joining the roster as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title): The next installment in the spooky series is currently in production and launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
  • Nintendo Switch Online: With Nintendo Switch Online, members gain access to online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, the NES – Nintendo Switch Online collection of classic games with added online play, special offers and a smartphone app with features to make online gaming sessions more fun and engaging for supported games. In addition to Splatoon 2, more online games will support voice chat through the app, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Mario Tennis Aces. Nintendo Switch owners won’t automatically become members when the service launches on Sept. 18, so they will need to purchase an individual or family membership in order to continue enjoying their online play in compatible games. For pricing information, and to pre-order a 3- or 12-month individual membership from select retailers so you can be ready to go once the service launches, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/pricing. A free seven-day trial will also be available. At launch, 20 NES games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, and the newly announced Ice Hockey and Pro Wrestling (available for the first time since its 1987 release) will be available to play, with more games added regularly.
  • Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers: Playing NES – Nintendo Switch Online will feel even more authentic by using the new wireless Nintendo Entertainment System Controller, available for purchase exclusively for Nintendo Switch owners with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership in the U.S. and Canada. This re-creation of the original, iconic NES controller comes in a pack of two for $59.99 and can be charged by attaching to a docked Nintendo Switch system. NES controllers will be available for pre-order on Sept. 18. For more details, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/special-offers.
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Up to four players can enjoy this revamped version of the classic Wii U launch game when it comes to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 11. Mario, Luigi and Toad return as playable characters, and are joined by Nabbit and Toadette, who can also turn into Peachette by getting a Super Crown, offering new ways for beginners to play together with friends and family. New Super Luigi U, the first platformer with Luigi in a starring role, will also be included in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at no extra charge. Between both games, there are a whopping 164 courses to play. Mamma mia!
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World: Play as an adorable Yoshi traveling through a world crafted from household items like boxes and paper cups in this new Nintendo Switch platforming adventure. After traveling through a perfectly constructed stage, players can start at the goal and journey back to the start on the “flip side,” the backside of the course, to discover secrets. Yoshi’s Crafted World launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.
  • Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Set: This upcoming Nintendo Switch bundle features the Nintendo Switch system – complete with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock – and a download code for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, all at a suggested retail price of $359.99. The Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Set launches on Nov. 2. (The download code for the game won’t be active until the game launches on Dec. 7.)
  • FINAL FANTASY Extravaganza!: High-definition versions of some of the most beloved FINAL FANTASY games of all time are coming to Nintendo Switch. This includes FINAL FANTASY VII, IX and X / X-2 HD Remaster, as well as the recently released FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE. This is the first time any of these FINAL FANTASY games has been released on a Nintendo system. Starting today, FINAL FANTASY XV Pocket Edition HD will be available to download in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. In addition, three other games in the FINAL FANTASY universe will launch on Nintendo Switch in the near future: The leveled-up edition of WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA launches Nov. 6, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! launches this winter and Nintendo GameCube co-op game FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition with online multiplayer and no need for a link cable comes to Nintendo Switch in 2019. Kupo!
  • TOWN (working title): GAME FREAK, the developer of the Pokémon series, has created a new RPG for Nintendo Switch. In TOWN, players must take up arms against invading monsters, all within the walls of a single village. TOWN launches for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
  • Super Mario Party: In the newly revealed Sound Stage mode, up to four players can each shake a Joy-Con in rhythm-based gameplay, while the River Survival mode offers the series’ first four-player co-op. Plus, there’s 80 new mini-games, a single-player Challenge Road, the mini-game gauntlet Online Mariothon and much more. Super Mario Party launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 5 and is available for pre-purchase on Nintendo eShop and the game’s website beginning today.
  • Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!: During the adventure, players will be able to overcome obstacles with their partner Pokémon (either Pikachu or Eevee) using Secret Techniques. These are skills that only partner Pokémon can use, like chopping down trees, traveling across water or soaring in the sky. Both games launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. A bundle that includes a Pikachu and Eevee themed Nintendo Switch system and Joy-Con, a Pokémon: Let’s Go! game and the Poké Ball Plus controller will also be available on the same day.
  • Katamari Damacy REROLL: “Na naaaaah na na na naaah na na naaaaah na na na na na naaaaaaaaah.” Fans of the groundbreaking Katamari Damacy game can hum its theme song at a moment’s notice. But new fans will be joining the chorus when an HD remaster of the classic game comes to Nintendo Switch, complete with HD Rumble, gyro control and multiplayer support with the Joy-Con controllers. Katamari Damacy REROLL launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 30, with the physical packaged version coming winter 2018.
  • Asmodee Digital: With a literal Tabletop mode, tabletop gaming is a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch. To prove it, Asmodee Digital is bringing full adaptations of best-selling card and board games like Carcassonne, The Lord the Rings: Living Card Game, Pandemic, Munchkin and Catan to Nintendo Switch, starting this December.
  • DAEMON X MACHINA: In this stylish action game first revealed at E3, the world and its inhabitants are on the brink of extinction. As a mercenary, players will pilot a powered suit called an Arsenal and face runaway AI. Defeat enemies and acquire parts that can be equipped on the fly or brought back to base to craft new armaments. Use additional tactics by changing between projectile and melee attacks or take the fight on foot to gain an advantage in battle. DAEMON X MACHINA launches for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
  • Capcom Beat ’Em Up Bundle: Some of Capcom’s most classic arcade games like Final Fight, Captain Commando and Knights of the Round are coming to Nintendo Switch with up to four-player local or online play. This also includes games that have never launched on home consoles before like Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit. The digital version of this bundle launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch this winter.
  • Cities: Skylines: The acclaimed city-building game is available today in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, which means players can manage resources, improve quality of life, energize businesses and stimulate growth anytime or anywhere.
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: When the acclaimed strategy game comes to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16, it will do so with an exclusive four-player wireless LAN multiplayer mode.
  • Mega Man 11: The Blue Bomber is back! Mega Man 11 rocks on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 2, with a free demo already available in Nintendo eShop. In addition, players will be able to unlock helpful in-game items for use in the full game by tapping the existing Mega Man amiibo figure, or a new Mega Man amiibo figure, which is included exclusively in the Mega Man 11 – amiibo Edition.
  • Splatoon 2 Version 4 Update: Starting tonight, the first set of weapons in the Kensa Collection is coming to Splatoon 2 as part of the new Version 4.0 update. These familiar weapons are painted with stylish monotone designs. In addition, significant new Splatfest changes are coming as part of this update. In early October, Version 4.1 will bring a new stage, new songs and more Kensa Collection weapon sets complete with new sub and special weapons. Check out the Squid Research Lab Tumblr for more details.
  • Mario Tennis Aces Version 2.0 Update: After downloading a free update to the action-packed sports game on Sept. 19, players will have access to a new online co-op mode that lets players participate in time-limited missions with other players. Players who complete objectives while these missions are active will receive special outfits, characters with alternate color schemes and more. Also, be on the lookout for new upcoming playable characters like Birdo, Shy Guy, Koopa Paratroopa and Petey Piranha.
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection: The Nintendo Switch version of this classic action-RPG will send players on a journey through Sanctuary, where they’ll vanquish the armies of Hell and plunder powerful loot as one of the seven playable classes. Up to four players can adventure together via local or online multiplayer. The Nintendo Switch version of the game features the exclusive Legend of Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, compatibility with all amiibo figures and more. Diablo III: Eternal Collection launches Nov. 2.
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas: Do a barrel roll and defeat Wolf’s team in Star Fox missions, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Starlink: Battle for Atlas launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 16.
  • Two RPGs on the Way!: Fans who love playing role-playing games anytime and anywhere are in luck! The World Ends with You: Final Remix from SQUARE ENIX launches Oct. 12 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country – which is available for pre-purchase on Nintendo eShop starting today – comes to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 21 in stores and Nintendo eShop, or on Sept. 14 for owners of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass.
  • Warframe: New fans can join more than 38 million players for free-to-start co-op space-ninja action when Warframe launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20.
  • NBA 2K19: The highest-rated basketball simulation franchise returns to Nintendo Switch with NBA 2K19, now available.
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: Get ready to jam in the sequel to the smash-hit NBA arcade game, coming to Nintendo Switch this fall.
  • Just Dance 2019: With Just Dance 2019 on Nintendo Switch, there’s no excuse for players to not get down to Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and Cardi B. at home, in the middle of the park or even at the dentist’s office! Just Dance 2019 launches on Oct. 23.
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 19: EA SPORTS FIFA 19 is fast approaching, and players can pre-purchase now so they won’t drop the ball when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 28.
  • Team Sonic Racing: Gotta go FAST! Like, really fast. Team Sonic Racing launches for Nintendo Switch this winter.
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains: Why so serious? Play as The Joker, Harley, Lex Luthor and the rest of the best of the worst in the new LEGO DC Super-Villains game, launching for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 16.

Nintendo 3DS

  • Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: The hit Wii game Kirby’s Epic Yarn is warping to Nintendo 3DS. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like the ability to craft bigger yarn balls, summon bead-collecting wind and play two new modes featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight. Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2019.
  • Mario and Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey: One of the most acclaimed games in the Mario & Luigi RPG series is getting a remake on Nintendo 3DS. In addition to the game’s revamped graphics and refined gameplay, a new side story follows Bowser Jr. as he gathers an army, creates formations, supports his allies with an arsenal of moves and generally causes chaos (in the best way possible). Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey will prove two adventures are better than one on Jan. 11.
  • Luigi’s Mansion: Two players who each own the game can team up to explore and capture ghosts in Luigi’s Mansion, a Nintendo 3DS remake of the classic Nintendo GameCube launch game. This new version of the game also features amiibo support. Tapping one of the four compatible amiibo will reveal where Boos are hiding and heal Luigi when he talks to Toad, among other bonuses. Luigi’s Mansion will haunt the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12.
  • YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: Whether players throw their allegiance behind the Red Cat Corps or the White Dog Squad, YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS lets players team up with friends locally or online to tackle the most action-packed battles in the series yet. A free “Moon Rabbit Crew” software update on Sept. 27 will add new missions, new areas to explore, new Yo-kai to befriend and new Big Boss Yo-kai. YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: Red Cat Corps and YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: White Dog Squad are now available for Nintendo 3DS.

Remember that Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/ or https://www.nintendo.com/3ds/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS family of systems, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii and Wii U systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2018
