New Games in the Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion Series Coming to Nintendo Switch

In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo revealed that new games in two major Nintendo series are currently in development for the Nintendo Switch system. Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch (working title), a new main game in the Animal Crossing series, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title), will both come exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2019. The video presentation also debuted a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch hardware and software bundle.

The Nintendo Direct revealed a diverse lineup of games headed to Nintendo Switch, including a massive collection of classic FINAL FANTASY games, an HD remake of the beloved Katamari Damacy game and adaptations of some best-selling card and board games like Carcassonne and Pandemic. If that’s not already enough, the Nintendo Direct also unveiled new details for Nintendo Switch Online, highlighted a solid selection of Nintendo 3DS games and revealed more details about previously announced Nintendo Switch games like Yoshi’s Crafted World, DAEMON X MACHINA and Mega Man 11.

“The announcements for Nintendo Switch keep coming,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the additions of new games in the Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion series, as well as a surge of new games from our development partners, there really is something for everyone in the ever-growing Nintendo Switch library.”

To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn : The hit Wii game Kirby’s Epic Yarn is warping to Nintendo 3DS. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like the ability to craft bigger yarn balls, summon bead-collecting wind and play two new modes featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight. Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2019.

: The hit Wii game is warping to Nintendo 3DS. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like the ability to craft bigger yarn balls, summon bead-collecting wind and play two new modes featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight. is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2019. Mario and Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey : One of the most acclaimed games in the Mario & Luigi RPG series is getting a remake on Nintendo 3DS. In addition to the game’s revamped graphics and refined gameplay, a new side story follows Bowser Jr. as he gathers an army, creates formations, supports his allies with an arsenal of moves and generally causes chaos (in the best way possible). Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey will prove two adventures are better than one on Jan. 11.

: One of the most acclaimed games in the RPG series is getting a remake on Nintendo 3DS. In addition to the game’s revamped graphics and refined gameplay, a new side story follows Bowser Jr. as he gathers an army, creates formations, supports his allies with an arsenal of moves and generally causes chaos (in the best way possible). will prove two adventures are better than one on Jan. 11. Luigi’s Mansion : Two players who each own the game can team up to explore and capture ghosts in Luigi’s Mansion , a Nintendo 3DS remake of the classic Nintendo GameCube launch game. This new version of the game also features amiibo support. Tapping one of the four compatible amiibo will reveal where Boos are hiding and heal Luigi when he talks to Toad, among other bonuses. Luigi’s Mansion will haunt the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12.

: Two players who each own the game can team up to explore and capture ghosts in , a Nintendo 3DS remake of the classic Nintendo GameCube launch game. This new version of the game also features amiibo support. Tapping one of the four compatible amiibo will reveal where Boos are hiding and heal Luigi when he talks to Toad, among other bonuses. will haunt the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12. YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: Whether players throw their allegiance behind the Red Cat Corps or the White Dog Squad, YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS lets players team up with friends locally or online to tackle the most action-packed battles in the series yet. A free “Moon Rabbit Crew” software update on Sept. 27 will add new missions, new areas to explore, new Yo-kai to befriend and new Big Boss Yo-kai. YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: Red Cat Corps and YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: White Dog Squad are now available for Nintendo 3DS.

