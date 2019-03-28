New Generative Design Total Lifetime Value Calculator Empowers Improved Decision Making for Technology Implementers

The Generative Design Total Lifetime Value Calculator (TLVC) is now the deepest and most detailed tool for comparing the costs and savings for implementing generative design software in various deployment strategies, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies. The Generative Design TVLC empowers ABI Research Industrial Solution clients to plan and compare the best strategies for deploying generative design with the fastest payback periods and the most value over time.

“The TLVC tool answers the following big-picture questions: Is it worth implementing generative design? How much value can be expected from the software? How fast can I break even on my investment? How can I expect to incur costs and value in implementing generic design over time? Any of our clients who use this tool to plan a deployment of generative design software will have a very good idea of what value to expect, and when on their roadmap,” said Pierce Owen, Principal Analyst of the Industrial Solution at ABI Research.

The TLVC arms solution providers with a valuable third-party proof point to justify technology investment and will also help Systems Integrators to determine whether and how to include generative design in a client’s Industry 4.0 strategy; how it could fit together with CAD software and the added benefits if their client is deploying other technologies such as additive manufacturing. Technology implementers can use the TVLC to understand and determine if they should deploy the technology and then how to deploy generative design to get the fastest payback and the most value.

“Implementers of generative design who do not use the ABI Research Industrial Solution Total Lifetime Value Calculator prior to deployment may find themselves stuck with a business model that locks them into recurring costs without recurring value or applications of the software that simply do not maximize its potential. Fortunately, those with access to the ABI Research Industrial Solution can leverage not only the TLVC but also the full generative design application analysis and the generative design competitive assessment to educate themselves on the appropriate technology applications and the best-in-class generative design vendors,” concluded Owen.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Generative Design Total Lifetime Value Calculator report. This report is part of the company’s Industrial Solution which will help manufacturers digitize operations to create better quality products at lower costs. Total Lifetime Value reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with payback period analysis and total lifetime value analysis to offer unparalleled insight into the appropriate deployment strategy of a transformative technology.

The Generative Design Total Lifetime Value Calculator will be demonstrated to attendees and exhibitors at Hannover Messe 2019 in Hannover, Germany from April 1-5, 2019.

