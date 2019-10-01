Log in
New Global CEO and President Appointed at TmaxSoft

10/01/2019 | 12:01am EDT

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft, a global software innovator that delivers mainframe rehosting, RDBMS and middleware solutions to help enterprises leverage critical data, announced today that Kv Suresh has been named as Global CEO and President. In this role, he will formulate and implement the strategy at TmaxSoft for sales, services and operations. Most recently, Kv Suresh served as the Global Head of Enterprise Application Services and Modernization at Wipro Limited.

Kv Suresh, Global CEO and President, TmaxSoft

On this appointment, Chairman and Founder Daeyeon Park said, "We are delighted to have Kv Suresh, as he brings a wealth of leadership, people, technology, and business skills to help TmaxSoft further expand our product leadership in the global markets. I am confident we have chosen the best leader in the industry to propel TmaxSoft's growth and market leadership in the cloud era."

"I am truly honored to be part of the TmaxSoft family, which is ably directed by Professor Park's vision. As the new Global CEO and President, I am excited to work alongside our board of directors, our leadership team and our exceptional employees as we move the company forward to realize greater success," said Kv Suresh.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Kv Suresh is a proven leader with a strong track record of international accomplishments across all business sectors. Prior to his most recent role at Wipro Limited, he served in executive leadership roles with Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hexaware with responsibilities managing strategy, business development, sales and operations.

About TmaxSoft

TmaxSoft is a global software innovator focused on cloud, infrastructure and legacy modernization, with solutions that offer enterprise CIOs viable alternatives to support their global IT powerhouses and drive competitive advantage. TmaxSoft was founded in 1997 in Korea and today has over 1,000 employees in 20 strategic centers around the world. Please visit www.tmaxsoft.com for more information.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-ceo-and-president-appointed-at-tmaxsoft-300927808.html

SOURCE TmaxSoft


© PRNewswire 2019
