New Governance and Audit Manager Software from BasisCode Provides Enhanced Oversight for Governance, Board and Audit Functions for Financial Firms

ATLANTA, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BasisCode Compliance LLC (www.basiscode.com), developer of the industry's leading compliance management software platform, has expanded its platform offerings by adding new functionality to help financial firms better manage their governance, board and audit functions.

The new BasisCode "Governance and Audit Manager" streamlines and automates a collection of separate but related tasks usually performed by different individuals and departments into a simple software dashboard that is easy-to-use and monitor. It is part of the BasisCode Essentials suite which includes testing and certifications, risk assessment, gifts and entertainment, whistleblower, document library and employee portal.

Managers can easily track the multiple tasks that are required by their functional areas while enterprise risk managers are afforded the advantages of a common platform, same dashboard and standardized reports that all add up to a more cost-effective risk management system.

The Governance and Audit Manager solution will be shown and demonstrated at IA Watch, March 7-8, and at IAA Compliance Conference, March 14-15, both in Washington, D.C.

"This is a real breakthrough for financial firms with complex processes since our Governance and Audit Manager can accommodate the diverse demands of different stakeholders ranging from compliance, operations, audit and finance personnel to corporate secretaries and governance officials," said Carlos Guillen, president & CEO, BasisCode Compliance. "Our cloud-based platform assembles all the tasks involved in calendaring, workflow process and mapping, document repository and reporting all on the same dashboard which can be easily assigned, monitored and reported on individually or as a group."

BasisCode Compliance collaborated with several leading financial firms in the development of the new software.

"Arduous and time-consuming processes, like onboarding new directors, trustees and clients, as well as adding branches or new lines of businesses audits can be accomplished more efficiently," said Guillen. "The new Governance and Audit Manager software allows firms to do a better job at executing critical governance responsibilities."

For more information about BasisCode Governance and Audit Manager, visit https://basiscode.com/governance-and-audit-manager/ or to schedule a demo, contact https://basiscode.com/solutions/request-demo/.

About BasisCode

BasisCode Compliance LLC (www.basiscode.com), headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2011, is a leading provider of regulatory compliance software solutions which help manage the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution. From core compliance to personal trading and insider trading, each BasisCode software solution is available as a stand-alone product or offered as part of an integrated package. The company's hallmark, audit-ready capability is available in all BasisCode solutions and helps firms maintain a culture of compliance.

Governance and Audit Manager, Insider Trading Manager and BasisCode Compliance are trademarks of BasisCode Compliance LLC. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-governance-and-audit-manager-software-from-basiscode-provides-enhanced-oversight-for-governance-board-and-audit-functions-for-financial-firms-300807503.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BasisCode Compliance LLC