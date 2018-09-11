New Growth Opportunities Jump for 3 Biotech Stocks in 2018

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Biotech stocks continue to present key drivers of returns for many investors.

Public equities have delivered strong returns underpinned by large-scale of monetary policy support. Much of the growth potential has been found in health sciences sectors. It is particularly noteworthy that the California Public Employees' Retirement System is considering the creation of a direct investment program, which would include investment in companies within sectors like healthcare and biotechnology.

So far this year, the market has been strong for biotechs. In general, biotech stocks are continuing to outperform the S&P 500 index. With more than a quarter left until the end of the year, there are a number of biopharmaceutical stocks to watch.

GTBiopharma (GTBP) recently announced the initiation of a combination trial of OXS-1550 and ibrutinib, which is a potent small molecule Bruton Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor and is already an established chemotherapeutic agent. GT Biopharma believes combination therapies like these that kill cancer cells based on entirely different mechanisms are the future of cancer treatment. The recent investment of nearly $100 million into another industry cohort alone may also suggest the same.

Since August 10, shares of GT Biopharma have been on the rise. GTBP traded at lows of $1.83 and have recently seen highs of $2.39. Tuesday's opening bell saw the stock trading at a price of $2.19. GT Biopharma's CEO commented on new attention that has been placed on novel cell therapies focused on NK cells, "Like first-generation CAR-T, without a specific stimulatory agent, the cells become exhausted as their numbers dwindle. GT Biopharma's innovative NK cell-engager platform incorporates IL-15, a potent activator and proliferator of NK cells. No other, including Affimed's, NK cell technology has this?I believe that the NK cell field, much like the T-cell field did some years ago, is about to explode onto the scene with rapid advances in both the science and the clinical development spheres. I also believe that GT Biopharma will be leading that charge and bringing to the clinic innovative and formidable new NK cell-engager based therapies."

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) recently approved a 1 for 10 reverse stock split. The biopharmaceutical company has already seen a number of trading halts this morning as shares quickly increased to highs of $5.58.

VIVUS focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. The company's commercial products are indicated for the treatment of obese and overweight patients and for erectile dysfunction.

According to the National Institutes of Health, overweight and obesity combined are the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Erectile dysfunction can lead to reduced quality of life for the millions of men living with the condition. The company recently reported encouraging data from a retrospective analysis evaluating the cardiovascular safety of its Qsymia® capsules.

John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS said in a press release, "We continue to believe that Qsymia provides patients with significant benefits as a platform for managing body mass index."

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is a women's healthcare company. Last month Agile reported financial results for both its 3 and 6-month operating periods ended June 30, 2018. The company saw a decrease in its net loss from $7.4 million in 2017 to $5.3 million in the same period this year.

On July 24, 2018, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA's Office of Drug Evaluation III denied the company's appeal of the complete response letter issued for the new drug application of Twirla®. According to the company it is planning to appeal the decision of the ODEIII to the Office of New Drugs. FDA regulations for dispute resolution are governed by 21 CFR 10.75, which provides a mechanism whereby an applicant can obtain formal review of any FDA decision by the employee's supervisor.

The growing number of clinical trials that are being conducted in immunotherapy is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. The market is segmented into colorectal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, and blood cancer. Based on therapy types, the market can be divided into immune system modulators, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies method has a leading market share, while demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors is expected to increase rapidly.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. MAPH Enterprises LLC which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. Pursuant to an agreement between an affiliate of MAPH Enterprises, LLC, Midam Ventures LLC and GT Biopharma, Midam has been paid $200,000 from the company and ZERO shares of GT Biopharma Inc. for a duration beginning July 16, 2018 and ending August 16, 2018. Midam Ventures has been paid an additional $200k by GT Biopharma and has extended its marketing period through Sept 16, 2018. We may buy or sell additional shares of (GTBP) in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, provide public dissemination of favorable Information.

