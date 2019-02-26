Log in
New Hampshire-Based Dr. Michael Dutton Becomes the World's 1st Four-Time AVMA Boarded Veterinary Specialist with Recent Reptile and Amphibian Practice Certification.

02/26/2019 | 07:53pm EST

Weare Animal Hospital today announced that founder and owner, Dr. Michael Dutton, has recently completed his fourth board certification – Reptile and Amphibian Practice, making him now the only four-time AVMA boarded veterinary specialist in the world. Dutton’s other three board certifications include Canine & Feline Practice, Avian Practice, and Exotic Companion Mammal Practice. In addition to now being the only four-time boarded AVMA veterinary specialist in the world, Dutton also becomes 13th in the world reaching board certification focused on Reptile and Amphibian.

In order to reach successful board certification, rigorous and comprehensive continuing education, training and documentation requirements can span five to seven years and includes:

  • Three letters of recommendation from veterinary colleagues deeply knowledgeable of the applicant’s professional history
  • Five years of hands-on experience in the specialty
  • Two comprehensive case reports illustrating medical acumen, including extensive medical work-ups on complicated cases within the specialty
  • Consistent and detailed documentation of all relevant species examined and treated
  • Three years to successfully pass all required credentialing with an additional three years to pass a comprehensive final examination covering all aspects of specialty care, in this case – reptile and amphibian care.

“This is an incredible professional and personal accomplishment for me,” says Dutton. “Excellence in pet healthcare is the foundation of our mission and the standard of care across all our practice groups. With this latest board certification, we’re able to further our reach and depth of care to more patients.“ With four board certifications and each one requiring recertification every 10 years, Dutton’s education is continuous to ensure each of the four specialties are always current.

Among Dutton’s other key accomplishments to further advance excellence in pet healthcare and increase access to expertise, he formed the Association of Exotic Mammal Veterinarians; served as Chair of the American Animal Hospital Association’s Leadership Identification and Nominating Committee; served as President of American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP); and founded the Exotic and Bird Clinic of New England.

About Weare Animal Hospital
For more than a quarter century, Weare Animal Hospital has been on the forefront of veterinarian medicine delivering excellence in pet healthcare through the latest in medical advancements and state-of-the-art technology. Weare Animal Hospital has the only four-time boarded AVMA veterinary specialist in the world spanning Avian Practice, Reptile and Amphibian Practice, Exotic Companion Mammal Practice, and Canine & Feline Practice. For more information, visit www.wearevet.com and connect with us on Facebook. Learn more about our affiliate medical facilities by visiting — Hopkinton Animal Hospital (hopkintonanimalhospital.com) and Exotic and Bird Clinic of New England (www.exoticandbirdclinic.com).


© Business Wire 2019
