New Hampshire-Based Dr. Michael Dutton Becomes the World's 1st Four-Time AVMA Boarded Veterinary Specialist with Recent Reptile and Amphibian Practice Certification.

Weare Animal Hospital today announced that founder and owner, Dr.
Michael Dutton, has recently completed his fourth board certification – Reptile
and Amphibian Practice, making him now the only four-time AVMA
boarded veterinary specialist in the world. Dutton’s other three board
certifications include Canine & Feline Practice, Avian Practice, and
Exotic Companion Mammal Practice. In addition to now being the only
four-time boarded AVMA veterinary specialist in the world, Dutton also
becomes 13th in the world reaching board certification focused on
Reptile and Amphibian.
In order to reach successful board certification, rigorous and
comprehensive continuing education, training and documentation
requirements can span five to seven years and includes:
-
Three letters of recommendation from veterinary colleagues deeply
knowledgeable of the applicant’s professional history
-
Five years of hands-on experience in the specialty
-
Two comprehensive case reports illustrating medical acumen, including
extensive medical work-ups on complicated cases within the specialty
-
Consistent and detailed documentation of all relevant species examined
and treated
-
Three years to successfully pass all required credentialing with an
additional three years to pass a comprehensive final examination
covering all aspects of specialty care, in this case – reptile and
amphibian care.
“This is an incredible professional and personal accomplishment for me,”
says Dutton. “Excellence in pet healthcare is the foundation of our
mission and the standard of care across all our practice groups. With
this latest board certification, we’re able to further our reach and
depth of care to more patients.“ With four board certifications and each
one requiring recertification every 10 years, Dutton’s education is
continuous to ensure each of the four specialties are always current.
Among Dutton’s other key accomplishments to further advance excellence
in pet healthcare and increase access to expertise, he formed the
Association of Exotic Mammal Veterinarians; served as Chair of the
American Animal Hospital Association’s Leadership Identification and
Nominating Committee; served as President of American Board of
Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP); and founded the Exotic and Bird Clinic
of New England.
About Weare Animal Hospital
For more than a quarter century,
Weare Animal Hospital has been on the forefront of veterinarian medicine
delivering excellence in pet healthcare through the latest in medical
advancements and state-of-the-art technology. Weare Animal Hospital has
the only four-time boarded AVMA veterinary specialist in the world
spanning Avian Practice, Reptile and Amphibian Practice, Exotic
Companion Mammal Practice, and Canine & Feline Practice. For
more information, visit www.wearevet.com
and connect with us on Facebook.
Learn more about our affiliate medical facilities by visiting —
Hopkinton Animal Hospital (hopkintonanimalhospital.com)
and Exotic and Bird Clinic of New England (www.exoticandbirdclinic.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006274/en/