New Head of UK Sales: Steve Parsons joins Kapsch TrafficCom

03/18/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Steve Parsons has been appointed as the new Head of Sales for the United Kingdom by Kapsch TrafficCom. Steve joins the internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) from March 2nd. Prior to his new role he worked as Head of Sales for Siemens UK for many years.

“I am delighted to be joining Kapsch TrafficCom and share their vision that high levels of congestion, poor air quality and inadequate safety practices should belong to the past. The company has an excellent portfolio of solutions to these pressing issues and a continuous drive for innovation. This allows us to develop tailored solutions in close collaboration with our customers,” says Parsons.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The company has implemented six nation-wide toll collection systems and has references in more than 50 countries around the world, among them tolling solutions for the Golden Gate Bride and Sydney Harbour Bridge or urban traffic management solutions in Buenos Aires and Madrid.

For additional information: www.kapsch.net/ktc?lang=en-us


© Business Wire 2020
