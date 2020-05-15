Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New HealthPartners solution helps businesses return to work safely during COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

HealthPartners today announced it is offering an innovative solution to provide consultation and direct support for businesses as they work to reopen, safely return workers and welcome back customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new “Back to Business” COVID-19 employer preparedness solution is based on medical expertise and the latest scientific evidence and offers personalized support to businesses, including:

  • COVID-19 preparedness planning. An employer assessment with personalized recommendations and best practices that support COVID-19 preparedness plan requirements
  • Medical consultation on business preparedness. Medical expertise on how to safely resume business operations
  • Absence policies consultation. Recommendations and best practices for employer absence policies regarding Family and Medical Leave Act expansion and Emergency Paid Sick Leave legislation related to COVID-19
  • Employee communications consultation. Support for communicating employer preparedness plans to employees and customers
  • Employee screening. Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 screening best practices such as temperature, questionnaire or attestation screening as appropriate
  • Employee testing. Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 testing best practices for both symptomatic and asymptomatic employees
  • Follow-up care support. Support for employees who screen at-risk of COVID-19 or test positive, connecting them to available resources
  • Absence management. Case management for various leave types to keep employers compliant with regulations, minimize risk and reduce costs associated to employee leaves

“As businesses start to reopen, it’s critical to keep workers healthy and safe in their work environment,” said Patrick Courneya, MD, HealthPartners chief health plan medical officer. “Businesses are essentially being asked to become virus experts overnight, when they should be focusing on keeping their workforce safe. As an integrated care delivery and health plan system, we have unique insight into rapidly-changing COVID-19 news and safety recommendations and can share our expertise with other employers to help them return to work as safely as possible.”

HealthPartners is the first health plan to offer a solution of this kind to employers. The Back to Business solution is available for businesses of all sizes, regardless if they have HealthPartners health insurance. Services can be packaged together or provided individually based on a company’s needs.

Employers interested in learning more about the HealthPartners Back to Business solution can fill out the online form at go.healthpartners.com/backtobusiness.

About HealthPartners

HealthPartners is the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. For more information, visit healthpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pNISOURCE : Columbia Gas of Maryland Files Request for Investment in Safety Through Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure
PR
02:03pIMF's Georgieva urges tech companies to be responsible with pandemic windfalls
RE
02:02pCAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pData443 Risk Mitigation Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
GL
02:01pCATENA MEDIA : intends to call extraordinary general meeting for approval of an amendment to the articles of association not passed at today's annual general meeting, due to quorum requirements in Malta
AQ
02:01pBETTERLIFE PHARMA : announces release of exploratory study on treatment of Covid-19 patients in Wuhan with Interferon
AQ
02:01pPHARMADRUG : IIROC Trading Halt - BUZZ
AQ
02:01pDOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS : Standstill agreements with secured lenders
AQ
02:01pGOLDEN BULL LIMITED : is in Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement and Completed $2.6 Million Financing
PR
02:01pUNITED AIRLINES : to Present at the 13th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
3BP PLC : Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first quarter loss, sees 10% oil output cuts in 2020
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group