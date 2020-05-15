New HealthPartners solution helps businesses return to work safely during COVID-19

HealthPartners today announced it is offering an innovative solution to provide consultation and direct support for businesses as they work to reopen, safely return workers and welcome back customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new “Back to Business” COVID-19 employer preparedness solution is based on medical expertise and the latest scientific evidence and offers personalized support to businesses, including:

COVID-19 preparedness planning . An employer assessment with personalized recommendations and best practices that support COVID-19 preparedness plan requirements

. An employer assessment with personalized recommendations and best practices that support COVID-19 preparedness plan requirements Medical consultation on business preparedness. Medical expertise on how to safely resume business operations

Medical expertise on how to safely resume business operations Absence policies consultation . Recommendations and best practices for employer absence policies regarding Family and Medical Leave Act expansion and Emergency Paid Sick Leave legislation related to COVID-19

. Recommendations and best practices for employer absence policies regarding Family and Medical Leave Act expansion and Emergency Paid Sick Leave legislation related to COVID-19 Employee communications consultation. Support for communicating employer preparedness plans to employees and customers

Support for communicating employer preparedness plans to employees and customers Employee screening. Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 screening best practices such as temperature, questionnaire or attestation screening as appropriate

Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 screening best practices such as temperature, questionnaire or attestation screening as appropriate Employee testing. Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 testing best practices for both symptomatic and asymptomatic employees

Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 testing best practices for both symptomatic and asymptomatic employees Follow-up care support. Support for employees who screen at-risk of COVID-19 or test positive, connecting them to available resources

Support for employees who screen at-risk of COVID-19 or test positive, connecting them to available resources Absence management. Case management for various leave types to keep employers compliant with regulations, minimize risk and reduce costs associated to employee leaves

“As businesses start to reopen, it’s critical to keep workers healthy and safe in their work environment,” said Patrick Courneya, MD, HealthPartners chief health plan medical officer. “Businesses are essentially being asked to become virus experts overnight, when they should be focusing on keeping their workforce safe. As an integrated care delivery and health plan system, we have unique insight into rapidly-changing COVID-19 news and safety recommendations and can share our expertise with other employers to help them return to work as safely as possible.”

HealthPartners is the first health plan to offer a solution of this kind to employers. The Back to Business solution is available for businesses of all sizes, regardless if they have HealthPartners health insurance. Services can be packaged together or provided individually based on a company’s needs.

Employers interested in learning more about the HealthPartners Back to Business solution can fill out the online form at go.healthpartners.com/backtobusiness.

About HealthPartners

HealthPartners is the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. For more information, visit healthpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005509/en/