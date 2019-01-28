New HireRight, New Look

HireRight,
a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing,
education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions,
is excited to announce the arrival of the new HireRight brand. The
company’s commitment to innovation and customer experience will continue
apace, along with increased offerings and an expanding global presence.
In 2018, HireRight emerged as the world’s preeminent background
screening solution, expanding the company’s suite of service offerings,
geographic footprint and sector diversification. The new look for the
company comes with a renewed commitment to ‘get it right every time,
everywhere,’ a promise that showcases HireRight’s commitment to
accuracy, accessibility and a service-first mindset. Its vision, to
become the world’s most respected, most accurate, most accessible
background screening and workforce solutions partner, is driven by this
renewed commitment.
“Last year, we combined two of the industry’s leading background
screening firms, GIS and HireRight, which are known for their commitment
to customer service and seamless delivery of background screening
solutions,” said HireRight’s chief executive officer, Guy
Abramo. “Our unified team brings together unparalleled industry
experience. The reputation and trust built with the respective
companies’ customers is invaluable, and we feel that our new brand
embodies the quality they have come to trust, the collaborative spirit
they look for in an HR partner and the innovation we strive to deliver
year after year.”
Going forward, HireRight is establishing new standards within the
industry that improve the candidate experience and provide companies
with unparalleled accuracy and transparency. The company has invested
significantly in developing its people, technology and infrastructure,
all to provide the best
resources to its customers.
HireRight serves more than 200 countries and territories and delivers an
industry-leading suite of customer solutions across all sectors,
including healthcare, technology, financial services, transportation,
education, retail, and staffing, with strong integrations into more than
25 applicant tracking systems (ATS).
