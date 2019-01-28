Log in
New HireRight, New Look

01/28/2019

HireRight, a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, is excited to announce the arrival of the new HireRight brand. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer experience will continue apace, along with increased offerings and an expanding global presence.

In 2018, HireRight emerged as the world’s preeminent background screening solution, expanding the company’s suite of service offerings, geographic footprint and sector diversification. The new look for the company comes with a renewed commitment to ‘get it right every time, everywhere,’ a promise that showcases HireRight’s commitment to accuracy, accessibility and a service-first mindset. Its vision, to become the world’s most respected, most accurate, most accessible background screening and workforce solutions partner, is driven by this renewed commitment.

“Last year, we combined two of the industry’s leading background screening firms, GIS and HireRight, which are known for their commitment to customer service and seamless delivery of background screening solutions,” said HireRight’s chief executive officer, Guy Abramo. “Our unified team brings together unparalleled industry experience. The reputation and trust built with the respective companies’ customers is invaluable, and we feel that our new brand embodies the quality they have come to trust, the collaborative spirit they look for in an HR partner and the innovation we strive to deliver year after year.”

Going forward, HireRight is establishing new standards within the industry that improve the candidate experience and provide companies with unparalleled accuracy and transparency. The company has invested significantly in developing its people, technology and infrastructure, all to provide the best resources to its customers.

HireRight serves more than 200 countries and territories and delivers an industry-leading suite of customer solutions across all sectors, including healthcare, technology, financial services, transportation, education, retail, and staffing, with strong integrations into more than 25 applicant tracking systems (ATS).

About HireRight

HireRight is the premier global background screening and workforce solutions provider. We bring clarity and confidence to vetting and hiring decisions through integrated, tailored solutions, driving a higher standard of accuracy in everything we do. Combining in-house talent, personalized services, and proprietary technology, we ensure the best candidate experience possible. NAPBS accredited and based in Irvine, CA, we offer expertise from our regional centers across 200 countries and territories in The Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Our commitment to get it right every time, everywhere, makes us the trusted partner of businesses and organizations worldwide.

Learn more at www.HireRight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
