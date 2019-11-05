New Holland Agriculture launches charitable component to The Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway

New Holland, Pa., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Holland, a leading agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer, is supporting agricultural non-profit organizations in the U.S. and Canada in conjunction with its Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway. The National FFA Foundation and 4-H Canada will be recognized as the beneficiaries in the U.S. and Canada respectively. For every entry New Holland receives, the brand, with a corporate match from CNH Industrial America LLC, will give $2 to FFA (if the entrant is located in the U.S.) and $2 to 4-H Canada (for entrants located in Canada) up to $100,000 USD. The final donations will be given in May 2020 at the conclusion of the giveaway.

“We feel it’s vital to give back to agricultural communities in any way we can,” says Brett Davis, Vice President, New Holland, North America. “One way of recognizing producers is through this giveaway, but we also wanted to contribute to the future of our industry. FFA and 4-H Canada are non-profits that have extremely impactful programs, and we are honored to give back to these organizations. These non-profits are very close to our hearts as many of our employees are alumni and volunteer with these organizations in their local communities.”

New Holland announced The Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway at Farm Progress Show 2019 and it will run through March 1, 2020. The prizes awarded through the giveaway are valued at more than $400,000 USD (over $500,000 CAD) and feature five cutting-edge haytools, making it one of the biggest haytools giveaways ever. This includes a special-edition Blue Power T6.180 Dynamic Command Transmission tractor with 855LA loader, Discbine® 313 mower-conditioner, Rolabar® 230 rake, Roll-Belt™ 560 Specialty Crop Plus round baler, and a special-edition blue L228 skid steer loader with bale grapple. The promotion will select five grand prize winners, one per piece of equipment, and award smaller prizes throughout the contest, including farm toys, aftermarket gifts and merchandise.

Producers can enter the giveaway at trade shows, their local New Holland Dealers, via text codes by texting BLUE to 31313 in the U.S. or 393939 in Canada, or via the contest website at newhollandgiveaway.com/BLUE.

Contest rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to commercial farmers, age 21+, residing in the United States or Canada, who either own fifty (50) head of dairy or beef cattle or harvested at least one hundred (100) acres of hay during the 2019 calendar year. Enter by submitting a completed entry form at www.newhollandgiveaway.com between 8/27/19 and 3/1/2020. See official rules for complete prize details. Odds depend on the total number of entries prior to each drawing date. For a copy of the official rules, visit newhollandgiveaway.com. Sponsor: CNH Industrial America LLC, 500 Diller Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.

To view all contest details and rules, and to register for a chance to win, visit newhollandgiveaway.com.

