New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jul 51.0 (3) 50.6* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jul 52.0 (3) 51.5* 1000 New Home Sales Jun 659K (22) 626K -- percent change Jun +5.3% -7.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 20 220K (14) 216K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +0.5% (21) -1.3% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 0 Composite Index Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +2.0% (23) +3.1%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +2.2% (10) +0.9%** *End-June Reading **1Q 3rd Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

