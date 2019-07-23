Log in
New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

07/23/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jul       51.0   (3)    50.6* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jul       52.0   (3)    51.5* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jun       659K   (22)   626K 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +5.3%         -7.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 20     220K   (14)   216K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jun      +0.5%   (21)  -1.3% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jul       N/A           0 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      2Q       +2.0%   (23)  +3.1%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    2Q       +2.2%   (10)  +0.9%** 
 
*End-June Reading 
**1Q 3rd Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

