New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update

07/22/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales         Jun       5.31M  (22)   5.34M 
                  -- percent change         Jun      -0.6%         +2.5% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jul       9      (3)    3 
Wednesday 0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jul       51.0   (3)    50.6* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jul       52.0   (3)    51.5* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jun       659K   (22)   626K 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +5.3%         -7.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 20     220K   (14)   216K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jun      +0.5%   (21)  -1.3% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jul       N/A           0 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      2Q       +2.0%   (23)  +3.1%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    2Q       +2.2%   (10)  +0.9%** 
 
*End-June Reading 
**1Q 3rd Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

