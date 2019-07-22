New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 5.31M (22) 5.34M
-- percent change Jun -0.6% +2.5%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul 9 (3) 3
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jul 51.0 (3) 50.6*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jul 52.0 (3) 51.5*
1000 New Home Sales Jun 659K (22) 626K
-- percent change Jun +5.3% -7.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 20 220K (14) 216K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +0.5% (21) -1.3%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 0
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +2.0% (23) +3.1%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +2.2% (10) +0.9%**
*End-June Reading
**1Q 3rd Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com