New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 5.31M (22) 5.34M -- percent change Jun -0.6% +2.5% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul 9 (3) 3 Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jul 51.0 (3) 50.6* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jul 52.0 (3) 51.5* 1000 New Home Sales Jun 659K (22) 626K -- percent change Jun +5.3% -7.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 20 220K (14) 216K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +0.5% (21) -1.3% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 0 Composite Index Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +2.0% (23) +3.1%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +2.2% (10) +0.9%** *End-June Reading **1Q 3rd Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

