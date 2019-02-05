New Horizons Computer Learning Centers : Earns 2019-2020 Military Friendly® School Designation

New
Horizons Computer Learning Centers announced today that it has
earned the 2019-2020 Military Friendly® School Silver
Designation. This will be the seventh consecutive year receiving this
award. The 2019 Military Friendly® Schools list honors the
top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools in the
country that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service
members, veterans, and spouses as students and ensure their success on
campus.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School
designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses
from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year 766 schools
earned this prestigious designation.
The 2019 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in
the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media
with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of
independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment
community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s
survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet
thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan
Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default
rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“This recognition brings validation that our training programs are an
excellent option for Veteran Students who want to enter or further their
careers in the IT industry,” said Shelley Morris, executive vice
president and chief operations officer. “New Horizons is a premier
training provider focusing on training our Veteran students. This
recognition promotes New Horizons' ability and desire to assist Veteran
students in furthering their career goals.”
For more information about New Horizons student veteran programs, visit
New Horizons’ website at www.newhorizons.com.
About Military Friendly® Schools:
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year
based on extensive research using public data sources for more than
8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to
the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from
participating institutions.
The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were
developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an
advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young, a global
leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services,
independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military
Friendly® Schools list using the criteria set forth by
VIQTORY. The services performed by EY were limited to advisory
procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology.
The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary
schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be
found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers:
New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept
businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology
curve for over 35 years. With 200 learning centers in 35 countries
around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any
company’s training investment while our learning methods meet the
styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons
combines the resources of the world’s largest IT training company with
the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a
Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for
Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, and VMware Authorized
Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com.
About Victory Media:
Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned
small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian
employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its
G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur®, STEM JobsSM and Military
Friendly® brands.
Learn more about Victory Media at www.victorymedia.com.
