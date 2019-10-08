Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New IMF chief Georgieva warns of 'synchronized slowdown' in global growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Georgieva arrives for her first day in her new post at IMF headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The global economy is experiencing a "synchronized slowdown," the new head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, warning that it would worsen if governments failed to resolve trade conflicts and support growth.

In a blunt inaugural speech since taking the helm of the global crisis lender on Oct. 1, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said trade tensions had "substantially weakened" manufacturing and investment activity worldwide.

"There is a serious risk that services and consumption could soon be affected," she said.

The cumulative effect of trade conflicts could mean a $700 billion reduction in global gross domestic product (GDP) output by 2020, or around 0.8%, she said, previewing new Fund research to be unveiled during IMF and World Bank annual meetings next week.

"In this scenario, the whole economy of Switzerland disappears," Georgieva added.

The research takes into account U.S. President Donald Trump's announced and planned tariff increases on remaining Chinese imports, or around $300 billion worth of goods. Much of the GDP losses will come from a decline of business confidence, productivity losses from broken supply chains and negative market reactions, she said.

"In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90 percent of the world. The global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown. This means that growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade," Georgieva said.

The situation is a stark contrast from two years ago, before the U.S.-China trade war got started, when countries representing nearly 75% of the world's output were seeing accelerating growth, she said.

The Bulgarian economist, a former European Union official who previously held the No. 2 job at the World Bank Group, said trade growth had "come to a near standstill."

She warned that fractures in trade could lead to changes that last a generation, including "broken supply chains, siloed trade sectors, a 'digital Berlin Wall' that forces countries to choose between technology systems.'"

The precarious outlook will affect many countries caught in the crossfire of trade conflicts, including struggling emerging markets with IMF programs, she added.

In calling for countries to work together to revise global trade rules to make them sustainable, she referenced frequent complaints about China's trade practices, without specifically naming the country.

"That means dealing with subsidies, as well as intellectual property rights and technology transfers," she said, adding that a modernized trading system would unlock the potential of services and e-commerce.

RISK OF COMPLACENCY

Georgieva said one of the biggest risks was for governments to become complacent about trade conflicts and take no action to resolve them or support growth.

"We are decelerating, we are not stopping, and it's not that bad. And yet, unless we act now, we are risking a potential more massive slowdown," Georgieva said.

If a synchronized slowdown in world economies worsens, she said, the world may need a "synchronized policy response" along the lines of stimulus efforts enacted during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Georgieva called for central banks around the world to maintain low rates where appropriate, but warned that this could prompt excessive credit growth and risky investments in the search for better yields, leading to increased financial vulnerabilities.

"Our new analysis shows that if a major downturn occurs, corporate debt at risk of default would rise to $19 trillion, or nearly 40 percent of the total debt in eight major economies," she said. "This is above the levels seen during the financial crisis."

She called on Germany, the Netherlands and South Korea to increase fiscal spending to support growth, but said such spending was not appropriate for all countries since public debt remained near record levels.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Tom Brown)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23pDomino's cuts cost outlook after third-party delivery hit
RE
12:22pDomino's cuts cost outlook after third-party delivery hit
RE
12:20pNew IMF chief Georgieva warns of 'synchronized slowdown' in global growth
RE
12:18pExpectations for Europe's third quarter earnings season deteriorate again
RE
12:16pMounting trade concerns bog down Wall Street
RE
12:15pEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : 6th International Fair Milk Conference on 12 October in Libramont, Belgium
PU
12:14pUK shares succumb to Brexit fears; LSE drops as Hong Kong nixes bid
RE
12:13pMexico vows labor rights, higher wages to get U.S. Democrats to back trade deal
RE
12:08pSoft U.S. producer inflation supports case for Fed rate cut
RE
12:06pDBL Digital Series Fund Receives Major Investment
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
3U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
4C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group