Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New IPC Video Explains Electronics Manufacturing's Importance in Evocative, People-Centered Language and Imagery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA,, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new video from IPC, the global electronics manufacturing association, shows viewers the many ways “our lives and our communities depend on electronics” and invites them to learn more about “the crucial industry that’s at the heart of the modern world.”    

          The 90-second video features a series of evocative vignettes in which electronics-based devices and systems are making people’s lives safer, healthier, more connected, secure, and fun. The video also demystifies electronics technology by comparing it to the workings of a lightbulb and showing animations of the hard wiring inside consumer devices. The video is free of technical jargon and aims to help tech-centric IPC connect on a gut level with non-industry audiences such as policymakers and educators.

          “We want people to take notice of things they’ve always taken for granted and be more curious about this critically important industrial sector,” said Chris Mitchell, IPC vice president of global government relations. “Part of our job in representing the industry is helping people understand what we do and why it matters, and this video is an effort to do that in language and pictures that will resonate with everyone.”   

          IPC will promote the video to targeted audiences in a campaign spanning YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, e-mail newsletters, online presentations, and in-person meetings. IPC members are being encouraged to share it with their coworkers, friends, families, elected officials, and local educators and community leaders. 

          IPC’s embrace of a more people-centered message began last year with its award-winning “Start with the Standards” campaign, which linked IPC’s industry standards program with images of “those who mean the world to us,” including a baby in an incubator; a child in car seat; and a man in an MRI machine.

          Most recently, IPC published new data showing that the electronics manufacturing sector supports more than 5.3 million American jobs, pays above-average compensation, and provides critical equipment and inputs to other key sectors including healthcare, transportation, and aerospace.

 

###

About IPC

IPC (www.IPC.org) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its 5,900 member-company sites which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly and test. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry. IPC maintains additional offices Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Miami, Fla.; Brussels, Belgium; Bangalore and New Delhi, India; Bangkok, Thailand; and Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou and Beijing, China.

 

Sandy Gentry, Communications Director
IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries
847-597-2871
SandyGentry@ipc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pPARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : Postpones Filing of Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
AQ
03:55pCenter for Democracy and Technology files lawsuit against Trump's executive order on social media
RE
03:55pKOMET RESOURCES : provides update on filing of annual disclosure documents for the year 2019 and announces delayed filing of Q1 2020 financial disclosure pursuant to AMF Exemption
AQ
03:54pExxe Group Inc. Announces Public Spin-off Strategy to Create Value for Shareholders
GL
03:51pEmployment and Labour on UIF Coronavirus Covid-19 Gauteng claims
PU
03:51pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : Conclusion of the agreement on directional rules of continuation of cooperation in the construction of the Ostrołęka C Power Plant
PU
03:51pROY MAAS YOUTH ALTERNATIVES (RMYA) : Achieves National COA Accreditation
PR
03:50pCardiol Therapeutics Reports 2020 AGM Results
NE
03:49pAfter Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no warning label on Trump posts
RE
03:46pPOS Terminals Market 2020-2024 | Growing Need for Self-Service POS Terminals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
5TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group