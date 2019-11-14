Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New IT Apprenticeship Announced in Celebration of National Apprenticeship Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:56pm EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, CareerSource Florida and the state Department of Education announced a new registered apprenticeship program in Information Technology at Tallahassee-based Inspired Technologies, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Southeast. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Department of Education Chancellor for Innovation Eric Hall, CareerSource Florida Board Chair Kevin Doyle and President/CEO Michelle Dennard, Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson, Inspired Technologies Founder and Managing Partner Craig Goodson joined other state and local leaders at the company's headquarters.

"Keeping taxes low while prioritizing investments in innovation and talent development, including apprenticeships and other workforce training opportunities, will continue to advance and diversify Florida's economy," said Governor DeSantis. "Apprenticeships like the program at Inspired Technologies help businesses strengthen the skills of their existing and future workforce and allow Floridians to earn while they learn in growing industries."

The tour of Inspired Technologies coincides with the Governor's proclamation of Nov. 11-17 as National Apprenticeship Week, giving Florida's businesses, communities and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeships while providing valuable information to careers seekers. More than 4,500 Florida employers including CVS/Caremark Pharmacy, PGT Windows, Lockheed Martin and The Hartford participate in registered apprenticeships.

"Apprenticeship programs are essential to ensuring every Floridian has a world-class education, and a wide variety of education options in our state," said Commissioner Corcoran, whose department oversees the state's Office of Apprenticeship. "Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida has committed to expanding existing and future workforce opportunities to allow Floridians to earn while they learn in growing industries with the goal of being first in the nation for workforce education by 2030."

Inspired Technologies, an IT solutions provider with both public and private-sector clients, began its registered apprenticeship program this past summer. Apprentices begin as technicians on the company's Support Desk, advancing over two years to a Senior Network Consultant with an annual salary between $60,000 and $100,000 upon successful completion of the program.

"We were facing a critical skills shortage as our business expanded," said Inspired Technologies founder Craig Goodson, who started the company with two people and now has nearly 175 full-time and contract employees. "Working with the Office of Apprenticeship at the Department of Education, CareerSource Capital Region and Lively Technical College, we were able to stand up an apprenticeship program in a matter of weeks and now have several dedicated new employees growing their skills and their paychecks as they advance through our program."

The CareerSource Florida board has allocated $3.5 million over the past two years to support the development and expansion of apprenticeships through partnerships with Florida's 24 local workforce development boards, education and training providers and local businesses. At least 19 boards have one or more apprenticeship programs underway or in progress with businesses in their areas.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, for every dollar spent on apprenticeship programs, employers receive a return on their investment of $1.50. Of employers surveyed, 97 percent recommend apprenticeship as a training model.

"There is a significant return on investment for businesses that use apprenticeships to recruit and train their own skilled workforce through this time-tested, proven model of work-based learning," said President Dennard. "As the state workforce policy and investment board, CareerSource Florida has been a strong supporter of apprenticeship expansion, which is providing a pathway to middle- and high-skill careers for Floridians in diverse industries that support Florida's growing economy."

Earlier this year, CareerSource Florida launched Apprentice Florida, an outreach campaign in partnership with the Departments of Education and Economic Opportunity that encourages and assists businesses in establishing apprenticeships, especially in nontraditional industries such as information technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, construction, hospitality, and trade and logistics. The initiative also educates Floridians about the many financial and career benefits of apprenticeships.

To learn more about National Apprenticeship Week, click HERE. To view Governor DeSantis' proclamation, please click HERE.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-it-apprenticeship-announced-in-celebration-of-national-apprenticeship-week-300958900.html

SOURCE CareerSource Florida


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pChina Gold International Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
GL
06:05pSphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
06:03pBlue federal credit union enters new multi-year partnership with budweiser events center at the ranch
GL
06:01pENERPAC TOOL GROUP : Provides Update on Long-Term Strategy and Multi-Year Financial Targets at Investor Day
BU
06:01pQUIDEL : to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
06:01pGlobal Vehicle Scanner Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of IoT by End-Users to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:00pSonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results
GL
05:58pShawcor Announces Letter of Intent to Provide Pipe Coating Services for the Proposed Payara Project
GL
05:58pS&P GLOBAL : RadNet Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:57pGENERAL MOLY : Expects to Report Quarterly Financial Results Next Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group