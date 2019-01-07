Log in
New #ITCbooks: No such thing as a commodity

01/07/2019 | 11:04am EST
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are important actors in all economies and key to policies for inclusive growth, innovation, productivity and job creation. However, they tend to be trapped in low value-added tasks and commodity dependence.

This joint paper with the World Economic Forum sets out five ways SMEs in developing and least developed countries can move to higher value-added activities and increase their earnings. It draws on examples of successful initiatives and business models and shares recommendations for policy makers, development agencies and others concerned with enabling SMEs to take advantage of globalization and digitalization.

Click here to read the book.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 16:03:02 UTC
