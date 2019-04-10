New #ITCbooks: Promoting SME Competitiveness in Zambia

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Zambia play a key role in boosting growth and job creation.

Data from the SME Competitiveness Survey shows that: SMEs in the agri-food sector have good capacity to deliver products on time; manufacturing firms are content with the skillset of their workers; and firms in business support services maintain a competitive edge by offering high-quality services. Collected by ITC with the Zambian Development Agency and the Central Statistical Office, under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry, the data assesses the international competitiveness of Zambian firms.

