New Immune-Boosting Pet Supplement May Add Years to the Life of Your Pet

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A California-based pet wellness company has launched a new natural health supplement formulated to boost your pet's immune system and protect dogs and cats against cancer and other life-threatening diseases.



"Cancer is the number-one killer of dogs and cats," explains VetSmart Formulas founder and CEO, Russ Kamalski. "We wanted to create a product that would help pets stay healthy and active for years to come. That's why we've spent the past few years perfecting the formula and making sure it includes active ingredients that have been proven to promote normal cell growth and support long-term health in pets."



The supplement's main ingredients are four medicinal mushrooms from Asia that have been proven to inhibit the growth of cancerous tumors, strengthen the immune system, lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and reduce inflammation. The product also includes a patented white turmeric extract that contains active ingredients that have been shown to protect against neurodegenerative diseases, arthritis, cardiovascular risks, and liver damage.



Kamalski says that the powerful combination of natural ingredients is one of the most effective antioxidant supplements for pets and is designed to strengthen the immune system for both young pets as a preventative measure, and for those dogs and cats struggling with diseases such as cancer, it helps the pet's natural immune defenses in an extraordinary way.



"It is the responsibility of the pet owner to do everything possible to minimize the risk of cancer in their pets. That includes a sensible lifestyle with sufficient exercise, weight management, drinking clean water, healthy food intake, and avoiding toxins," says Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Shawn Messonnier, founder of Paws & Claws Animal Hospital in Plano, Texas. "Giving your pets a high-quality antioxidant supplement is highly recommended to further reduce the risk of cancer."



Kamalski, who has decades of experience in the natural health supplement industry, decided to develop this all-natural supplement when his 12-year-old dog, Sienna, developed bone cancer. The doctors gave her just a few months to live but Kamalski exhaustively researched alternative cancer treatments and developed an early prototype of the Critical Immune Defense formula to aid in her treatment and recovery. With the support of Sienna's veterinarian and oncologist, he succeeded in extending Sienna's life by almost two years.



"The oncologists who were treating her were amazed," Kamalski says. "Her tumors basically stopped growing and started to shrink. Not only did the product help slow the cancer growth, her quality of life dramatically improved. They'd never seen anything like it."



Critical Immune Defense is not available in retail stores and can be found at the Pet Wellness Direct Website: http://getvsf.com/cid-press

About VetSmart Formulas:

VetSmart Formulas is a line of high-quality pet supplements sold directly to consumers by Pet Wellness Direct, an online pet wellness company founded in 2015. The company's all-natural products are made in the USA in FDA audited labs, have no artificial ingredients or flavors, are wheat-free, and are based on scientifically superior formulas that pet professionals demand. The company's board of advisors includes a professor of biochemistry and molecular medicine and four veterinarians who are passionate about protecting our pets from disease and increasing pet health and longevity.

