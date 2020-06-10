Log in
New InstallAware X12 Enables Direct Ethereum (ETH) Payments to Setup Developers; Recording Purchases on the Blockchain, Monetizing Applications With Cryptocurrency, and Growing Their Top-Line

06/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InstallAware Software, the technology leader in software installation, repackaging, and virtualization solutions for application builders and enterprises, is launching InstallAware X12 on Friday this week.

InstallAware X12 is the now the first and only setup platform with a decentralized, peer to peer payment system, integrated at install time. Setups built with InstallAware may now automatically award royalties to their developers when purchases are made securely and discreetly within the setup wizard, using the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency. Using InstallAware’s Smart Contract authored in Solidity, funds are instantly transferred to the developer’s wallet, directly from the end-user wallet, without third-party trust.

Re-installations are a breeze for past purchases, as they are instantly looked up on the ETH blockchain. First time purchases themselves are processed in fifteen seconds or less, competitive with the processing speeds involved with most traditional banking systems, such as that of many major credit cards.

The entire process happens directly on end-user Desktops, without ever launching a separate web browser, or requiring bulky application frameworks such as Electron. InstallAware setups, being fully light-weight and self-contained, have always run on all Windows versions without any brittle runtime dependencies; this flexibility and independence is now in the service of the decentralized, global blockchain payment system.

InstallAware X12 also empowers globally distributed development, with support for Microsoft Azure DevOps, featuring a brand-new Team Project Explorer; which is of critical import in these times of global uncertainty, and a transition to “work from home” ethos for most corporations worldwide.

InstallAware X12 also beefs up security for payloads it downloads on demand at install time. Referred to as “Web Media Blocks”, these bits are now all securely code signed using Microsoft Authenticode technology. Re-signing by a malicious actor using a different certificate than the original one is detected and automatically invalidated.

About InstallAware Software

InstallAware Software, founded in 2003, has been recognized by multiple awards coming from Microsoft, SDTimes "Leader of the Software Development Industry", Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice, ComponentSource, Windows IT Pro, among other recognition.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

415-358-4094
jase@installaware.com
http://www.installaware.com/

© GlobeNewswire 2020
