New Intelligize Report Finds Significant 2018 Increase in IPOs for Companies Valued at $1 Billion+

Unicorn IPO Report also reveals “herd mentality” among unicorn companies in stock class structure, board structure and composition, time-to-market, and executive compensation disclosure

Unicorn companies went public at a significantly higher clip in 2018, according to a new report today from compliance research firm, Intelligize. The report, Analysis of Initial Public Offerings for Companies Valued at $1 Billion or Higher, found a 54 percent increase in 2018 unicorn IPOs over 2017, with the 20 IPOs outpacing the number of unicorn offerings in 2016 and 2017 combined (18). The report uses public company filings and other data from the Intelligize research platform to examine the activities of unicorns entering the public markets in a variety of different areas, including corporate governance, time-to-market, fees, accounting and other emerging growth issues.

“Two major IPOs – Snap’s challenging Q1 2017 offering, and Dropbox’s well-regarded Q1 2018 IPO – loom large as we examine unicorn IPO trends,” explained Rob Peters, a senior director at Intelligize and one of the report’s co-authors. “After Snap, we saw some unicorns abandon their IPO plans, while Dropbox’s public offering led to a rebound, which many experts believe will continue through 2019. If the IPO plans already disclosed by Lyft and Slack are any indication, they may be right.”

The Intelligize report also revealed something of a “herd mentality” for unicorns, finding concerted efforts across the board to maintain company control despite the transition to the public markets. This is evidenced in 19 out of 20 unicorns in 2018 going public with classified boards, despite the broader market trend of declassification. Dropbox, the only current holdout, says it will also classify its board once its Class B shareholders – essentially the co-founders and the lead venture capital investors – lose company control.

Also illustrative of the desire for unicorn leadership to maintain company control is the fact that 30 percent of unicorns went public with a multi-class stock structure – a high percentage given the resistance that is beginning to form against the multi-class approach. S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell, for instance, now exclude some dual-class shares, meaning that passive funds tracking that index are not obligated to buy its stock.

“The use of board classification and capital structure by leadership to maintain control of a public company have become more prevalent since technology companies like Facebook, Alphabet, Square and others started a groundswell,” Peters said. “Our findings related to classified boards are particularly interesting, given that in the broader markets, classified boards are often criticized by corporate governance advocates.”

The Intelligize report also found that more than half of unicorns (11) made their public market debuts with fewer women board members than the Russell 3000 average (18 percent). Sixty percent of unicorns had either one or zero female directors immediately post-IPO, including two California-based companies, Elastic and Guardant Health, which had zero. As public companies they will now be required to conform to a California law mandating that companies incorporated or headquartered in the state have women on their boards of directors. At the other end of the spectrum, the boards of Eventbrite and SVMK (the parent of SurveyMonkey) were 44 percent and 40 percent female, respectively.

Methodology

Analysis of Initial Public Offerings for Companies Valued at $1 Billion or Higher is based on information contained in the Intelligize platform as of February 1, 2019.

There is no one universally accepted definition of a “unicorn” company. This means that research produced on the topic is often inconsistent based on the criteria used to classify a unicorn. For the purposes of this report, a Unicorn is defined as a company:

Valued at $1 billion or greater at the time of IPO

That is venture-capital backed

Listing common stock or a class of common stock (not ADRs)

Listing on the NYSE or NASDAQ, with more than 50 percent of outstanding voting securities held by U.S. residents

With registration effective from January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2018

