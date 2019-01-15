Log in
New Invention by Quick N Mobile Improves Power Wheelchairs

01/15/2019 | 08:34am EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power wheelchair users can now go more places with the invention of the lightweight, foldable power wheelchair. Standard power wheelchairs can weigh up to 500 lbs, which limits where they can be taken. With the new folding power wheelchair, now available in USA, Wheelchair users can do more. Foldable power wheelchairs weigh as little as 41 lbs, fold up into the size of a medium suitcase and can fit in the trunk of almost any car.

Standard power wheelchairs usually have lead acid batteries, not approved for airline travel. Folding power wheelchairs often come with FAA travel approved lithium batteries that deliver longer driving ranges, making airline travel simple.

Quick N Mobile Inc, offers new lightweight folding power wheelchairs that are FDA registered medical devices and FAA travel approved.

Paul Bunting, a rep for Quick N Mobile Inc. states "Folding power wheelchairs are the new thing. People are purchasing them faster than we can stock. They are often inexpensive compared to standard power wheelchairs. They are small enough to fit through almost any doorway and they fit in the trunk of almost any car, which makes them both practical and desirable." 

Bunting is quick to point out "Even though there is a demand for easily transportable, lightweight power wheelchairs, they may not be perfect for everyone. In general, lightweight folding power wheelchairs are available to the public in a factory-direct format. 

This means potential customers can research the chairs and order online, but they are unable to see one in a store first. This is mostly because insurance companies won't cover folding power wheelchairs and many DME providers base their business model on billing insurance companies for their customers' chairs. But that does not stop people from going online to do their homework and calling us to order." 

Quick N Mobile offers thee popular FDA registered models of portable power wheelchairs. Because folding power wheelchairs are medical devices, customers do not pay sales taxes when they order. It usually takes about seven days from the time an order is placed until the chair is delivered by UPS.

Please visit www.QuickNMobile.com to find pictures, information and video resources pertaining to lightweight, folding, power wheelchairs. Prices range between $1987 - $3247. To speak with someone at Quick N Mobile, you are welcome to call 888-701-8799 M-F 10am-6pm est

Media contact:
Charity Bliss
207691@email4pr.com 
954-756-2615

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-invention-by-quick-n-mobile-improves-power-wheelchairs-300778049.html

SOURCE Quick N Mobile


© PRNewswire 2019
