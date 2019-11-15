Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Jacquie Lawson “Cotswold” Advent Calendar Released for Christmas 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:05am EST

LURGASHALL, England, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacquie Lawson invites you to join her for Christmas in the beautiful Cotswold Hills of southern England, through the magic of her latest animated Advent Calendar.

https://www.jacquielawson.com/advent

A beautifully painted village scene comes to life as December progresses, with dozens of festive surprises for you to find.  This year, you can scroll vertically as well as horizontally, so you can have even more fun exploring the village.  Every day there’s a new game, puzzle or activity, or a charming animated story – and peeking ahead is not allowed!

Even before the start of December, there’s plenty to do in your own peaceful Cotswold cottage, such as designing your own Christmas cards, playing our new cookie baking game, or gift-wrapping presents to put under your tree – not to mention decorating the tree itself!

Jacquie Lawson is renowned for her stunning artwork and meticulous attention to detail, and the accompanying music is of equally high calibre, with innovative arrangements of carols and other Christmas music, including several recordings specially commissioned from the splendid choir of Salisbury Cathedral.

At just $5 (£3.70), reduced to only $3.75 (£2.75) for purchases of ten or more copies, the Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar is sure to become a much-loved part of your family Christmas tradition. It makes a delightful pre-Christmas surprise for friends and family, or even a seasonal token of appreciation for business colleagues and clients. It runs in your web browser – so there’s nothing to download or install – and it works on Windows and Mac computers, and on iPads and other tablets.

Last year’s Edinburgh-themed Advent Calendar is also available to purchase in an updated 2019 version, as is the previous year’s Alpine Advent Calendar.

 

About Jacquie Lawson

Jacquie Lawson trained at St. Martin’s School of Art in London, and created her first ecard in 2000.  The following year she teamed up with Mike Hughes-Chamberlain to meet the demand for her work by creating her own website.  Over the years, a select few additional artists have joined the team, and the collection of ecards has grown to well over 400.  Each card takes many weeks to create, starting with paint and paper and other traditional media, and with music specially composed or arranged to match. As well as the ecards, the team have produced a digital Advent Calendar every year since 2010, as well as other digital products such as the popular English Garden.  For more information, and to see all of the available ecards and digital gifts, visit https://www.jacquielawson.com  and  join the conversation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacquieLawsonEcards

 

# # #

Attachments 

Mike Hughes-Chamberlain
Jacquie Lawson 
+44 (0)1647 478212
mike.hughes-chamberlain@jacquielawson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aBOND RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - BJB
AQ
09:24aCerberus Acquires Off Lease Only
BU
09:22aHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aELKEM AS : A - Minutes from the extraordinary general meeting 15 November 2019
AQ
09:21aMemfault Emerges from Stealth, Announces $2.5M Funding Led by Uncork Capital and Launch of the First Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Hardware Devices
GL
09:19aJOHN BRUNO : Former Apple chip executives found company to take on Intel, AMD
RE
09:19aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Extraordinary Opportunity to Experience the World's 6G Hotspot Followed by the World's First Open 5G Cyber Security Hackathon in Oulu, Finland
AQ
09:19aNXT-ID : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:17aVolkswagen installs BMW executive as new Audi chief
RE
09:17aGoldman Sachs settles bond-rigging lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group