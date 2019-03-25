Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Jersey Assembly Republicans : Assembly advances New Jersey Agriculture Day resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - A resolution approved by the Assembly today designates March 20 as Agriculture Day in New Jersey. The measure (AJR40) is sponsored by Assemblymen Ron Dancer and Parker Space, two veteran members of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

Farming has a significant impact on the state. More than 9,000 farms harvest food from 715,000 fertile acres, and agriculture is the state's third largest industry.

'Nothing identifies our state more than its farms, orchards and vineyards. That's why we're known as the Garden State,' said Dancer (R-Ocean). 'It's appropriate we set aside one day each year to recognize our state's vast agriculture industry and its contributions to New Jersey's and our nation's economies.'

Dancer noted New Jersey is a top 10 producer of 11 different crops, and one of only three states that provides school breakfast and lunch programs. The farm to school program is a model followed by other states.

'There's nothing as healthy and satisfying as locally sourced, freshly harvested produce,' said Space (R-Sussex). 'New Jersey grows the very best so our residents and people around the country and the world have access to nutritious food. Family farmers harvest an abundance of crops, including our famous Jersey tomatoes and corn, blueberries, cranberries, peppers and soybeans. It wouldn't be summer without them.'

A previous version of the bill passed the Assembly in December 2017 by a 63-0 vote.

Disclaimer

New Jersey Assembly Republicans published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Names Southern Craft Creamery of Marianna, Florida as Senate Small Business of the Week
PU
10:19pSamsung Elec flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
RE
10:07pJapan's finance minister defends comments on BOJ inflation goal
RE
10:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Issuance of the 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year Bonds (FY2019)
PU
09:30pELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
09:23pDollar bounces vs yen as risk aversion eases, Brexit saga checks pound
RE
09:22pOil prices rise amid supply cuts, but economic slowdown looms
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:05pCITY OF LANSING MI : Leads the State of Michigan in Renewable Energy Efforts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions
3PILBARA MINERALS LTD : PILBARA MINERALS : Stage 3 Scoping Study Outcomes
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
5Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.