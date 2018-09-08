New Jersey Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Health Event

Newark-area Boys & Girls Club children received free comprehensive eye
exams and prescription glasses as part of a back-to-school public health
event organized by UnitedHealthcare and Eye Care 4 Kids. The exams were
conducted by optometrists from Eye Care 4 Kids, and any child identified
with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair of
glasses during a follow-up visit.
A’lyssah, 7, receives a no-cost comprehensive eye exam at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark Sept. 8 as part of a back-to-school health event organized by UnitedHealthcare and Eye Care 4 Kids. Any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair during a follow-up visit. Eye Care 4 Kids in Newark received a $5,000 grant for the event, which is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. (Photo Credit: John O’Boyle)
The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits
in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings,
comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids New
Jersey received a $5,000 grant for the local event.
Eye Care 4 Kids
Founded in 2001, Eye Care 4 Kids has served nearly 250,000 underserved
children and low-income families with professional eyecare and vision
services. Eye Care 4 Kids has nine clinics in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and
New Jersey. Not only do they provide the services, but also they take it
to the children with three school based vision clinics and three of
these are Mobile Vision Clinics. For 15 years, Eye Care 4 Kids has made
humanitarian trips to Native American reservations. Thousands of
children have been provided with eye exams and eyeglasses. For more
information, visit EyeCare4kids.org
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and
making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the
health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and
sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United
States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit
programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid
beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million
physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care
facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and
delivers care to people through owned and operated health care
facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses
of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company.
For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or
follow @UHC on Twitter.
