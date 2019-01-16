New Jersey Gov. Murphy Unveils Plan for Revamped Tax Incentives

By Joseph De Avila

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy introduced his plan Wednesday to replace the state's current corporate tax incentives with new, scaled-down programs.

Mr. Murphy, a Democrat, proposed new programs targeted at specific initiatives, such as real-estate development centered around urban centers and mass transit, brownfield redevelopment, historic preservation and technology startups. Another would be aimed at luring out-of-state corporations and retaining major businesses.

Unlike the state's current tax-incentive programs that don't have annual limits on how much they can award companies, the governor's proposed replacements would have annual caps.

Mr. Murphy said the state had succeeded at holding on to big companies but had turned its backs on startup businesses and entrepreneurs. "There will be no more outsized awards won through connections rather than merit," he said, "and no more open-ended commitments we can't afford and which rob us of critical investments in education and infrastructure."

The governor is making his push to overhaul the state's business incentives one day after he dedicated a major portion of his state-of-the-state address criticizing the current program. The Democratic-controlled state legislature in 2013 passed legislation that created the current business-assistance programs, and it was signed by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Those programs are scheduled to stop accepting applications for tax credits at the end of June unless renewed by the legislature and approved by the governor.

Overall, the state awarded nearly $11 billion in tax incentives to corporations between 1996 and February 2018, according to the state comptroller's office.

An audit by the comptroller's office concluded that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which oversees the incentive programs, failed to accurately document the creation or retention of some jobs or had double counted some positions. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday his office would investigate whether any laws were broken in the distribution of the tax credit.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has said it disagrees with the audit's conclusion that the authority failed to evaluate whether the state's incentives worked properly.

Mr. Murphy said his proposals incorporate recommendations made by the comptroller's office to strengthen oversight of the programs to ensure that clear documentation of new or retained jobs can be verified before awards are doled out.

It is unclear if Mr. Murphy will be able to get his proposed changes approved by the legislature. Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, has said the problems uncovered by the audit were related to the state's oversight of the tax incentives, not the programs themselves.

Representatives for Mr. Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said Wednesday that they declined to comment.

Messrs. Sweeney and Coughlin said after the state-of-the-state address that they agreed the program needs better oversight. They also said they would review any suggestions from the governor, including proposed annual caps on tax credits.

Mr. Murphy said Wednesday that annual caps would be a priority for him.

"People need to feel as though this is not open-ended cash out the window," Mr. Murphy said. "I feel pretty strongly that we need to have limits on this."

Tom Bracken, president of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said he was happy Mr. Murphy reiterated the state's commitment to using tax credits with stronger oversight to attract businesses. But he said he would prefer a soft cap on tax credits that can be re-evaluated and lifted rather than a strict hard cap. He said if companies are lining up for the credits and creating jobs that can be documented, that is a good sign for the economy.A hard cap would discourage business owners, Mr. Bracken said. "They are going to go someplace else," he said.

Sheila Reynertson, senior policy analyst at left-leaning research group New Jersey Policy Perspective, said Mr. Murphy's proposals would enact needed safeguards at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

"Strict caps on annual spending and per-job awards are the state's best defense against future abuses," she said.

Write to Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com