New Jersey Governor Again Seeks Higher Taxes on Wealthy

03/04/2019 | 02:24pm EST

By Joseph De Avila

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans once again to propose enacting a millionaires tax, according to a person familiar with the matter, likely renewing a simmering dispute with fellow Democratic leaders.

The proposal calls for lifting the top marginal tax rate to 10.75% from 8.97% for tax filers earning $1 million or more, this person said. Currently, only tax filers earning $5 million or more pay the 10.75% rate. The proposed millionaires tax, reported earlier by the Record, is estimated to bring in an additional $447 million annually in state income tax revenue.

A spokesman for Mr. Murphy declined to comment.

Mr. Murphy will make his latest push for higher taxes on the wealthy during his budget address Tuesday.

He hinted at his intention to seek higher taxes at a speech last week in Washington, D.C. The budget proposal "will include even bigger steps to move us back to the principles of good governance and sound fiscal practices that our residents demand," Mr. Murphy said. "I will speak once again to my commitment to tax fairness for our middle-class families and seniors."

The governor also said in his speech that his budget proposal would "continue our work to lessen the weight on our property taxpayers."

Mr. Murphy first sought to raise taxes on filers earning more than $1 million during the first budget proposal of his term in 2018. But he ran into resistance from Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat.

Mr. Sweeney had previously supported a millionaires tax but said he no longer did because the federal tax passed in 2017 included a component that capped state-and-local tax deductions at $10,000. That meant raising state taxes on millionaires was no longer a feasible proposal because they likely would be facing higher federal taxes, Mr. Sweeney said at the time.

After a prolonged standoff between Messers. Murphy and Sweeney, the two reached an agreement in June to raise taxes on people earning more than $5 million rather than $1 million. That deal also included a four-year surcharge on businesses earning more than $1 million.

Now Mr. Sweeney says he opposes raising taxes again without changes to spending on pensions and state employee health care.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, a Democrat, has previously said he would oppose new taxes for the coming state budget that begins on July 1. A spokeswoman for Mr. Coughlin didn't immediately comment.

Write to Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com

