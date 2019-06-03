New Jersey Governor Sweetens Pitch for Millionaires Tax

By Joseph De Avila

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is optimistic that he and state lawmakers will reach a budget deal by their June 30 deadline, despite continued pushback on his efforts to raise taxes on the wealthy.

Mr. Murphy wants to raise taxes on millionaires, while state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, both Democrats, don't.

State legislators need to pass a budget before the fiscal year ends June 30 to avoid a government shutdown. But Mr. Murphy, a Democrat, hasn't been able to reach a consensus with Messrs. Sweeney and Coughlin.

The governor on Monday proposed giving households that earn less than $250,000 a one-time refundable tax credit of $125 if lawmakers give him his millionaires tax in his latest attempt to win support. The $250 million program would benefit about two million tax filers in the state, he said.

"Success is a core element of the American dream," Mr. Murphy said at a news conference. "This is not a class-war exercise. This is simply asking the wealthiest among us to help us level the playing field."

Mr. Murphy's fellow Democrats still haven't swayed.

"We can't tax our way out of this crisis," Mr. Sweeney said. "We need to face up to the financial challenges that have been ignored for too long and take the actions that will go beyond political rhetoric and deliver real savings for all homeowners and renters that will last year after year."

A spokeswoman for Mr. Coughin didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Mr. Murphy wants to raise income-tax rates from 8.97% to 10.75% for people with income above $1 million. The governor's office says this will raise $447 million annually.

The governor noted at the news conference that the Democratic-controlled state Legislature passed a millionaires tax several times under former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Mr. Christie vetoed the legislation each time.

Mr. Sweeney's has said he now opposes the millionaires tax because of the recent federal tax law changes that cap state and local tax deductions at $10,000 a year, which has the most impact in high-tax states like New Jersey. Unless that cap is lifted, it makes no sense to raise taxes on the wealthy, he has said.

The governor and Mr. Sweeney fought about raising taxes last year. In a compromise deal, they agreed to lift the top income-tax rate to 10.75% on filers earning more than $5 million a year.

