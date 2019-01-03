Log in
New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program :, Inc. (NJMEP) Announces Launch of Educational Resource Directory

01/03/2019 | 04:01pm CET

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has officially launched the Educational Resource Directory in an effort to support manufacturers with the critical resources needed to train their employees in New Jersey.

New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program - www.njmep.org (PRNewsfoto/New Jersey Manufacturing Extens)

Until now, New Jersey has not had a single source at its disposal which provides location reference information to assist manufacturers with the training of their employees. However, state, county and even local governments have their own resources (as do private entities), and NJMEP seeks to fill the need for New Jersey Manufacturers with this Directory.

This Directory for New Jersey manufacturers and industry professionals is a direct connection to all of the resources available to help support an organizations training needs.  

The Educational Resource Directory is a valuable tool not only for manufacturers, but also for those organizations that provide support to them," said John W. Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, NJMEP. "Ensuring that these two groups are aware of each other and able to connect is critical to fostering a dynamic manufacturing community."

NJMEP has done the research and contacted key training resources in New Jersey to identify primary contacts. For example, if a company is looking to train high school graduates, they should start with the "County College" section, (many of their related offerings are included in the "County College Degree and Certificate Sections").   In other instances, if a company is seeking basic skills training, they can look in the "CTE/Vo-Tech" section, or if a specific or unique background is required, they can go directly to the "WDB" section (Work Force Development Board / One Stop Center).

"NJMEP is proud to support the manufactures and those involved in the supply chain that help to make New Jersey such a vibrant place to live and work," continued Kennedy. "It is our hope that this directory will provide information and access to services, expertise and training that will help businesses thrive."

The Educational Resource Directory is available at Educational Resource Directory.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-manufacturing-extension-program-inc-njmep-announces-launch-of-educational-resource-directory-300772418.html

SOURCE New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program


© PRNewswire 2019
