New Jersey Mining Company Releases President's Letter to Employees and Shareholders

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 31, 2018 -- New Jersey Mining Company distributed the following letter to Shareholders from NJMC President & CEO John Swallow:



Dear Employees and Shareholders,

A generous Thank You and Happy New Year to everyone in the New Jersey Family. New Jersey has eight father/son/daughter teams, one husband/wife, and a number of other relationships equally deserving of our sincere and well-intentioned gratitude…. once again, Thank You!

Looking beyond the day to day, this is naturally the time of year for reflection. We all play a part in the ecosystem and do quite a bit with what we have. Our style of building the business/production, adding to the base of value and de-risking exploration while providing the potential for a major discovery - is starting to become evident. The short version is this; these things just take time - that no detail is too small (money is made in the margins), that together our knowledge/opinions are more valuable than each of us alone…. and that there really are no short-cuts. Simply put, listening to all aspects of the business (no matter how large or small) is how your New Jersey Mining Company became an independent gold producer and is currently drilling for its own account.

The tangible and intangible value of our team, partners, knowledge base, asset base, market cap, and share price have increased steadily over time (and in some areas grown exponentially). We harvested a few seeds in 2018 and put considerable effort and expense into planting many more. So as we take this break and poke our heads up and look around, it is necessary to notice that our path is still firmly “up and to the right” and feel proud of our accomplishments. And while we aren’t cueing up the dancing gopher and singing “I’m alright” from Caddyshack just yet, NJMC is one of the rare junior companies in our industry that has proven it can be a vertically integrated exploration, mining and milling (and drilling) company on its own. We have a success-based plan and NJMC is a business firmly looking to the future.

There has been a market for gold for over 2,000 years. The team, knowledge and assets are in place - and we are now working for ourselves.

See you in 2019.

Sincerely,

John Swallow

President & CEO

