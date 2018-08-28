Log in
New Jersey National Guardsman Honored by The American Legion for Community Service

08/28/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

Staff Sergeant Heather J. Hyon, an Air Force National Guardsman stationed in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, received The American Legion’s Spirit of Service Award today in recognition of her extensive volunteer efforts.

American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan, the first female to hold the position of National Commander in the Legion’s 100 year history, presented the award to SSgt. Hyon along with Walter Joseph Marm, Jr., Medal of Honor recipient, and retired Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Michael Bennett during The American Legion’s 100th National Convention in Minneapolis. Hyon was honored along with representatives from the five armed services at the annual business gathering of the 2-million-member Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization.

Working as a Flight and Operational Medical Technician with the 108th Medical Group, Hyon devoted countless hours in the community, volunteering for numerous charitable and community organizations and activities.

Hyon is actively involved in Covenant House, Philadelphia’s only all-youth homeless shelter, providing over 40 hours of volunteer service. She set a personal goal to raise $1200 to assist two homeless youth with meals for a week, provide street outreach and educational services. She coordinated the largest student-run philanthropic event in New Jersey, raised a record 900K to fight childhood diseases.

National Commander Rohan presented her a complimentary membership in The American Legion as part of the award. “She makes all of her 2-million fellow Legionnaires very proud,” Rohan said.

"Our nation is fortunate to have such dedicated servicemembers as Heather Hyon," Rohan said. "For both her service to America and her community, Staff Sergeant Hyon is a credit to her uniform and to our country.”

This is the 19th year that The American Legion has sponsored the Spirit of Service.


© Business Wire 2018
