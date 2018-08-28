New Jersey National Guardsman Honored by The American Legion for Community Service

Staff Sergeant Heather J. Hyon, an Air Force National Guardsman
stationed in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, received The
American Legion’s Spirit of Service Award today in recognition of her
extensive volunteer efforts.
American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan, the first female to
hold the position of National Commander in the Legion’s 100 year
history, presented the award to SSgt. Hyon along with Walter Joseph
Marm, Jr., Medal of Honor recipient, and retired Sergeant Major of the
Marine Corps Michael Bennett during The American Legion’s 100th
National Convention in Minneapolis. Hyon was honored along with
representatives from the five armed services at the annual business
gathering of the 2-million-member Legion, the nation's largest veterans
organization.
Working as a Flight and Operational Medical Technician with the 108th
Medical Group, Hyon devoted countless hours in the community,
volunteering for numerous charitable and community organizations and
activities.
Hyon is actively involved in Covenant House, Philadelphia’s only
all-youth homeless shelter, providing over 40 hours of volunteer
service. She set a personal goal to raise $1200 to assist two homeless
youth with meals for a week, provide street outreach and educational
services. She coordinated the largest student-run philanthropic event in
New Jersey, raised a record 900K to fight childhood diseases.
National Commander Rohan presented her a complimentary membership in The
American Legion as part of the award. “She makes all of her 2-million
fellow Legionnaires very proud,” Rohan said.
"Our nation is fortunate to have such dedicated servicemembers as
Heather Hyon," Rohan said. "For both her service to America and her
community, Staff Sergeant Hyon is a credit to her uniform and to our
country.”
This is the 19th year that The American Legion has sponsored the Spirit
of Service.
