News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
New Jersey Passes Budget, Avoids a Government Shutdown

06/30/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

By Arian Campo-Flores

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the state's budget Sunday, despite the legislature's denial of some of his key priorities, averting a government shutdown that would have started Monday.

The 2019-2020 budget doesn't include the governor's signature millionaire's tax that he campaigned on, which would have increased the income-tax rate to 10.75% from 8.97% for people with income above $1 million.

Mr. Murphy praised elements of the budget passed by his fellow Democrats who control the state Senate and Assembly. It includes increased funding for NJ Transit, the state's struggling commuter rail line, and $3.8 billion for the pension system. It will give the state a more than $1.2 billion surplus.

"This budget allows New Jersey to do many good and long overdue things," he said at a news conference Sunday. "But it undeniably also falls short in some ways."

Mr. Murphy criticized the legislature's rejection of the millionaire's tax, which he said would have generated reliable revenue for property tax relief, public school funding and municipal aid. The budget also didn't include a proposal he made to sweeten the offer: a $125 one-time refundable tax credit to households that earn less than $250,000.

Also not included: the governor's proposed increases on firearm purchase fees from $2 to $50 and on concealed carry permit costs from $20 to $400, the allocation of $317 million to a rainy-day fund and his desired expansion of a community college grant program.

To address his fiscal concerns, Mr. Murphy said he would use his executive power to make a $400 million deposit to the rainy-day fund and would order that up to $235 million in appropriations be held in reserve until other revenues materialized. He also used his line-item veto authority to eliminate $48.5 million in spending.

Mr. Murphy had said Thursday that he would sign the budget -- which passed 31-6 in the Senate, 53-24 in the Assembly -- before the July 1 deadline. Mr. Murphy's proposed millionaire's tax, among other items, had been a source of contention among the governor, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, all Democrats.

"The legislature and I strongly agree on many essential investments in New Jersey's families, and this budget will make those investments," Mr. Murphy said. "But we also strongly disagree on who should fund them. As fundamental as that disagreement is, it is not reason enough to walk away from this budget."

After the governor signed the budget, Mr. Sweeney issued a statement saying the budget meets the priorities of middle-class families and working people "without increasing any broad based taxes."

Jon Bramnick, Republican leader in the Assembly, criticized the budget, saying it increases state spending by $4 billion over two years. "These spending increases are driving our residents to low-tax states," he said.

Acacia Coronado contributed to this article.

Write to Arian Campo-Flores at arian.campo-flores@wsj.com

