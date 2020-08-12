New Jersey Supreme Court Clears Gov. Murphy's $10 Billion Borrowing Plan

By Joseph De Avila

The New Jersey Supreme Court upheld a law giving the state the authority to borrow $9.9 billion to cover a budget shortfall stemming from the coronavirus shutdown.

The state's Republican Party and other GOP lawmakers challenged the new measure on constitutional grounds and argued that a previous state Supreme Court ruling forbids counting borrowed money as revenue to balance the budget.

In a unanimous decision written by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, the state's top court determined the new measure was constitutional because it met an exemption for an emergency caused by a disaster. But the court said it wasn't judging whether the law was wise public policy.

"Like so much else brought on by Covid-19, the legal issue before the court is unprecedented," Chief Justice Rabner wrote. "Laypeople, scientists and legal scholars alike would agree that Covid-19 is a true disaster with widespread consequences. The pandemic has caused a health emergency, a broad-based economic one that has devastated many individuals and families and a fiscal crisis for the state."

Doug Steinhardt, chairman of the New Jersey Republican Party, said the GOP was compelled to challenge the new law because it was bad policy.

"This decision confirms that all three branches of the New Jersey state government are firmly in the grasp of the Democrat Party," Mr. Steinhardt said. "The only way to put an end to out of control spending is to send more Republicans to Trenton."

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law last month and it was passed by the state Legislature, also controlled by Democrats, along partisan lines.

The state Department of the Treasury has estimated that tax revenue will come up short by $9.2 billion through June 2021. Supporters of the law saw the state will be forced to make steep budget cuts if they can't borrow money to fill a yawning budget gap.

