Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in latest talc cancer trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - A New Jersey jury on Wednesday cleared Johnson & Johnson of liability in a lawsuit brought by a man who said that asbestos in the company's talcum powder products caused his mesothelioma.

The jury delivered its unanimous verdict in Middlesex County Superior Court in New Brunswick, just miles from J&J's headquarters, in the case of plaintiff Ricardo Rimondi.

J&J, which faces some 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide, denies that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown its talc to be safe and asbestos-free.

J&J in a statement said the company's track record in the talc litigation underscored "the decades of clinical evidence and scientific studies by medical experts around the world" supporting the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder.

Lawyers for the 58-year old Rimondi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rimondi in 2016 was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a type of cancer that has been linked to asbestos exposure.

He and his wife sued J&J in 2017. They alleged that Rimondi's lifetime exposure to Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower, another powder product containing talc sold by J&J in the past, caused his disease.

The jury returned its verdict in favour of the company after just half an hour of deliberations, according to a livestream of the proceedings by Courtroom View Network.

The healthcare conglomerate to date has faced 12 trials by plaintiffs claiming asbestos in talc caused their mesothelioma.

J&J has now been cleared of liability in four trials, with another five resulting in hung juries and mistrials. Three juries have found J&J liable, awarding a total of $172 million in damages. J&J is appealing those verdicts.

The majority of the 13,000 talc lawsuits against the company involve ovarian cancer claims. Juries in those cases have hit the company with verdicts as high as $4.69 billion.

Some of the ovarian cancer verdicts have been overturned on appeal on technical legal grounds, while the company's other appeals are still pending.

"It remains true that of all the talc-related verdicts against Johnson & Johnson that have been through the appeals process, every one has been overturned," the company said in its statement on Wednesday.

Plaintiffs' lawyers have more recently focused on arguing that asbestos contamination in talc caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Reuters in December published a report detailing that the company knew that the talc in its raw and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos from the 1970s into the early 2000s - test results the company did not disclose to regulators or consumers.

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRI FOOD OF CANADA : Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau Meets les Producteurs de grains du Québec
PU
06:55pWISCONSIN CORN PROMOTION BOARD : Growers Grassroots Workshop – April 16-17
PU
06:54pU.S. starts anti-dumping probe of wooden cabinets imported from China
RE
06:50pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : USDA shifts emergency funds to address virulent Newcastle disease in California
PU
06:50pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
06:50pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
06:35pINDUSTRIALL GLOBAL UNION : Zambian union on organizing blitz for contract mineworkers
PU
06:30pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley, Ernst, Colleagues Urge USDA to Provide Timely Livestock Disaster Assistance Following Severe Weather Events
PU
06:26pNew Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in latest talc cancer trial
RE
06:15pSOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY : SWOSU Physics Students Present at Regional Conference
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish authorities widen Swedbank inquiry to include suspected fraud

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.